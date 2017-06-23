Journalist
- TVJoy-Ann Reid Net Worth 2024: What Is The Political Commentator Worth?Explore Joy Reid's impactful journey in journalism and advocacy, as she becomes a leading voice in political commentary and social justice.By Rain Adams
- MusicCardi B & Offset Call Police On "Journalist" Trying To Record Their HomeThe so-called "reporter" had a run-in with the couple's security outside of their Atlanta home, and he invoked the First Amendment as protection.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsJemele Hill Net Worth 2023: What Is The Journalist Worth?Jemele Hill's rise from local sports reporter to national media icon is a tale of tenacity, activism, and fearless journalism. By Jake Skudder
- MusicYNW Melly's Mother Believes Jury Voted 9-3 In His Favor, Journalist Denies Her ClaimAn Atlanta reporter maintained that there was actually a 6-6 deadlock that resulted in the case being deemed a mistrial.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GossipTory Lanez Rips Journalist Meghann Cuniff's Reports On Him, Calls It Biased & FakeCuniff reported that Lanez sought to go to state prison and was "totally despondent."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsAmerican Journalist Grant Wahl Dies Suddenly During World Cup MatchAmerican sports journalist Grant Wahl died while covering the World Cup in Qatar.By Cole Blake
- MusicHip Hop Journalist & Screenwriter Jas Waters AKA JasFly Passes AwayMay she rest in power.By Madusa S.
- MusicRob Markman Enlists The Ichiban Don & Saint Pat Beatz For "Head High"Seasoned journalist Rob Markman revisits his rap roots alongside The Ichiban Don and Saint Pat Beatz with a new track titled "Head High" that sounds straight out of the boom bap era.By Keenan Higgins
- SocietyChinese Journalist Who Spoke Out About The Coronavirus Is Missing: ReportChinese journalist, Chen Qiushi, who reported on the novel coronavirus has mysteriously gone missing. By Dominiq R.
- SportsNuggets' Michael Porter Jr. Almost Quit Basketball During His 2-Year Rehab StintMichael Porter Jr.'s left knee sprain is but a minor setback in his 2-year battle over career-threatening injuries. By Devin Ch
- MusicYoung Thug Allegedly Told Journalist He's "Too Rich To Be Gay"Mats Nileskär speaks about Young Thug's reaction to a question about the gay scene in Atlanta.By Alex Zidel
- SportsKyrie Irving Considering Joining Lakers, With LeBron On The Roster: ReportKyrie Irving is reportedly interested in the Lakers project spearheaded by his ex-teammate, LeBron James.By Devin Ch
- Entertainment"To Catch A Predator" Host Chris Hansen Gets Booted From NYC HomeChris Hansen's week just got even worse.By Devin Ch
- MusicTouré Accused Of Sexual Assault After "Surviving R. Kelly" Appearance50 Cent comments on the accusations against Touré.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyAri Melber Responds To 50 Cent's Praise, Uses Beyonce Lyrics To Shame TrumpThe MSNBC host calls Donald Trump a "scrub who runs up the tab."By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentNetflix Removes "Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj" Episode After Saudi Arabia IntervenesSaudi's government wasn't feeling it. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentKelly Clarkson Gets Her Own Daytime Talk Show That Will Air In 2019Kelly Clarkson for the win. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicBuzzFeed Journalist Reportedly Assaulted While Filming R. Kelly DocumentaryR. Kelly denies any wrongdoing.By Chantilly Post
- SportsWorld Cup Reporter For The BBC Drugged & Robbed In MoscowIt ain't safe on the block, not even for the press.By Devin Ch
- SportsLeBron James Befriends Journalist That Implied "He's Been Clutch His Whole Career"Buddy-buddy a rare sight in Media-Athlete relations.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentCharlie Rose Accused Of Sexual Harassment By 27 More WomenThe television journalist's allegedly shady antics are being unearthed. By David Saric
- EntertainmentNetflix Grabs New Docu-Series Based On "BuzzFeed" JournalistsGet ready to see how hard journalist work. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentJournalist Kevin Powell Sues "All Eyez On Me" ProducersMusic journalist Kevin Powell is suing the producers and writers behind "All Eyez On Me" for copyright infringement.By Q. K. W.