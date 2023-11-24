Cardi B & Offset Call Police On "Journalist" Trying To Record Their Home

Cardi B and Offset have each other's back for everything: their careers, their personal lives, their growing family, and their safety and security. Moreover, the two recently faced a scary situation around Thursday (November 23) near their Sandy Springs, Atlanta home that resulted in them calling the police. An as-of-press-time unidentified man walked near their property and tried to film it, and security guards outside their home told him to vacate the premises. The man, though, claimed to be a journalist. One security guard even tried to block his camera with his hand so he couldn't get any more footage.

Furthermore, the man continued his staunch defense, claiming that he's a journalist with First Amendment rights to "walk down the street and record" Cardi B and Offset's home. Not only that, but he threatened a police officer with looking through his "public record" given his profession and gathering his personal information. Eventually, the dynamic music duo's security called local law enforcement after the man refused to stop trying to record or get closer to the property. When they arrived, the still unidentified "journalist" went into police custody, and they removed him from the surrounding area.

Cardi B & Offset's Security Confront "Journalist": Watch

While this couple has always faced a pretty rocky road throughout their life, it's moments like these that might put things in perspective for them in terms of how much they need to be ready to protect one another. After all, Cardi B and Offset could've encountered this person on their doorstep, and who knows what could've happened then? As of writing this article, we don't know whether this "journalist" will face charges, spend time in the slammer, or what the nature of his repercussions- if any- will be. Perhaps the couple won't pursue legal action, and the situation can hopefully de-escalate with more knowledge and context for how their security can handle these situations next time.

Meanwhile, Bardi and 'Set are still hard at work on new music, and have helped each other a lot throughout this process, it seems. Overall, even though the former is still yet to drop her sophomore release, hopefully that changes very soon- and will likely be the case. Let's just cross our fingers and hope that no press figure without the proper clearance scares them in their Atlanta home. For more news and the latest updates on Cardi B and Offset, come back to HNHH.

