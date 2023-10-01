Cardi B And Offset Reflect On Their Steamy First Encounter

During a recent interview, Cardi B and Offset opened up about their first time meeting. According to the duo, who have been an item since 2017, they were attracted to each other from the very beginning. Offset says that he didn't try to take things further with her right away though, out of respect for the NYC-born rapper. It's clear, however, that their chemistry was undeniable.

"He invited me out to the club," Cardi began. "He got right behind me and I felt him, you know, I felt him getting close to me. I felt his breath right here, and I'm like 'oh my lord, oh Jesus Christ.'" From there, things only continued to heat up. The performer says that she wanted to keep things cool for the time being, despite Offset having taken her breath away.

Offset Didn't Want To Move Too Fast

"The feelings is rushing through my body, I can't breathe," Cardi recalls. "But I'm gonna be strong and resilient, I'm not gonna give it to him right away." Offset explains that he didn't want to give her the wrong idea by trying to get intimate right away, so he held back. "I ain't try off the rip," he explained. "I ain't even try. See, I respected her, you know. I knew she was thinking I was coming with that, but I respected her art, what she had going on, her hustle, what she was doing." Cardi agrees, noting how he didn't make that type of move "at all" before they were ready.

After secretly tying the knot the same year they met, Offset and Cardi B went on to have two children, Kulture and Wave. They duo continue to work together in both domestic life and in the studio, recently dropping off a single from Offset's new album, "Jealously." What do you think of Cardi B and Offset's first time meeting? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Offset and Cardi B.

