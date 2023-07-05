After a tumultuous week or so for the rap relationship, Cardi B and Offset seem to have mended fences and then some. The power couple were seen together at the Balenciaga show in Paris after an online beef cropped up between them. Things got testy when Offset posted to Twitter that Cardi had had intimate relations with another man.

This was a serious claim, to which Cardi B responded with a two-minute audio on Twitter Spaces. “Don’t pay attention to that countryman, y’all,” she says after singing an impromptu introduction. “That motherf*cker spiraling and thinking sh*t.” She continues by saying, “I can’t f*ck nobody in the industry because they gonna tell, too.” The married couple hashed it out online, but it seems like in real life they might’ve patched things up, at least enough for a public appearance of love.

Read more: Charlamagne Tha God Compares Cardi B To Jay-Z & Drake

How Cardi B & Offset Are Doing (For Real)

In the video, Cardi B and Offset are all over each other, smiling for the camera and eating up the limelight. Offset was showing off his Balenciaga shoes while Cardi was in a resplendent black dress. Photographs will show they’re very happy. Offset scrubbed the Tweet pic, but some people took screengrabs of his cheating claim about Cardi. And Cardi has the audio still available. However, this was the full extent of the public beef; everything else happened backstage, so to speak.

Cardi denied the cheating claim full-stop. She even said she’d beat Offset with a bottle if he ever made such an accusation to her face. This is a complete 180 from what the couple normally showcases. Offset has defended Cardi B before when fans photoshopped her into his “I Miss My Granny” posts. In any case, it looks like they’re back to being each other’s best friends, though this could’ve been a publicity stunt for the cameras. Highly unlikely that we’ll ever know what went on behind closed doors, but the couple seems to be back to running the rap game as one of the best power duos out there.

Read more: Offset Shoes Off New Balenciaga Shoes In New York

[Via]