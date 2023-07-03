Overall, Offset has been through a lot as of late. Of course, he recently got to perform with Quavo as a tribute to Takeoff. Although he had been beefing with Quavo, it was nice to see the two on good terms again. Moreover, there have been all sorts of rumors surrounding his relationship with Cardi B. For instance, he supposedly accused her of cheating. She subsequently took to Twitter where she told her fans that none of this ever happened.

Needless to say, it has been quite the week for Offset. However, he seemed to be able to redeem himself over the weekend. This is all thanks to a recent performance with Young Nudy. The Migos artist surprised the fans at Nudy’s concert, and overall, it all went over extremely well. More recently, Offset was seen on the streets of New York, where he had on a pretty interesting outfit. This led to an interaction where the rapper proudly repped his drip.

Offset Flexes His Drip

As you can see, the artist had on a beige and black Chanel beanie. Moreover, he had a zip-up hoodie from Balenciaga and some ripped jean shorts that went below the knees. Lastly, the best part of his outfit had to be the burgundy and silver Balenciaga shoes. Offset claims that these kicks only came out two days ago, which makes the rapper one of the select few to own them. Overall, it is easy to see why he would want to flex these clothes.

Offset has always been known for being a huge sneakerhead. If you have ever watched some of his Instagram stories, you have probably seen him show off these kicks. Overall, it is quite impressive, and it seems like his collection continues to grow quite a bit. Let us know what you think of this latest outfit, in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from the sneaker and streetwear world.

