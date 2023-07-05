Offset is someone who has always been fond of high fashion. Whenever you see him perform, or even out in the street, he is likely wearing some sort of designer garment. Overall, one of his favorite brands just so happens to be Balenciaga. He has wrapped about the fashion house in numerous songs. Moreover, he has worn their shoes and even their apparel on various occasions. Having said that, it should come as no surprise that he would pop out at Balenciaga’s Paris Fashion Week show.

As we reported earlier today, Offset was actually at the Balenciaga show with Cardi B. This was their first public outing together after the cheating drama that played out on social media. Consequently, a few fans were a bit surprised to see them together. However, they seem to be on good terms right now, which is truly all that matters. Either way, both of them looked great in their Balency outfits. Below, you can see Offset flexing his garments with the aid of a photo dump.

Read More: Offset Reveals BET Awards Performance With Quavo Was Put Together In 16 Hours

Offset Shows Off His Attire

“Balenciaga couture,” he wrote in the caption. From there, he showcased his jacket, shirt, and tie which all came from Balenciaga. Furthermore, he had Balenciaga pendants dangling from his hair, which was perfectly done. Overall, it was a very solid look that complemented Cardi B quite nicely. Once again, Offset was able to show people that he was one of the most fashion-forward rappers in the entire game.

While some may not be fond of the full-on-designer look, others absolutely adore it. At the end of the day, it is just a matter of taste. Let us know what you thought of his outfit, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to bring you the biggest news from the biggest artists.

Read More: Offset Blasts People Who Photoshopped Pictures Of Cardi B As A Meme