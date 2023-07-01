It’s rare to see Offset go back and forth with fans online in the same way that his flame Cardi B does. That being said, when it comes to recent Photoshops of one of her Instagram posts, the Georgia rapper is done playing around with fans’ games. Moreover, the Photoshop in question is a picture of Cardi sitting down looking off into the distance, and the edited part itself is the caption. Instead of “I need a tan,” it reads “I miss my granny.” Of course, this is in reference to ‘Set’s IG post where that was the caption, which he published right after he got caught cheating on Cardi and they had a brief split.

Furthermore, while on Instagram Live, Offset addressed the viral pictures. “I really be missing my granny and y’all be on the Internet playing games,” the 31-year-old expressed. What’s more is that this Photoshop only came about because now Cardi B is facing cheating allegations of her own. However, she vehemently denied these claims after the former Migos rapper posted and deleted an accusation on his IG Story.

Offset Asks People To Stop Playing With His Granny

“Don’t pay attention to the country man, y’all,” she said on Twitter Spaces, but after singing “I Should’ve Cheated” by Keyshia Cole. “I’m f***in’ Cardi B. If I was giving this p***y to anybody, it would be out. I’m just not anybody. I can’t f***in’ no regular degular shmegular because they gon’ tell the world. I can’t f**k nobody in the industry cause they gon’ tell too. So please boy, stop acting st*pid. Don’t play with me.” Even though she denied everything at the end of the day, some fans were taken aback at how aggressive the defense seemed.

Meanwhile, the Without Warning artist recently revealed that his Takeoff tribute with Quavo was assembled in about 16 hours. “We’re the greatest group to ever touch the mic,” he remarked while thanking fans for their responses. “R.I.P. to my brother [Takeoff]. Me and [Quavo] stood tall. It was a movie. It was a vibe, we needed that for the culture.” Stick around on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Offset and Cardi B.

