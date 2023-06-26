Cardi B has responded to Offset’s since-deleted post accusing his wife of cheating on him. She addressed the allegation in a Twitter Spaces post on Monday, telling Offset not to “play with me.”

Cardi began by singing Keyshia Cole’s “I Should’ve Cheated.” From there, said: “Don’t pay attention to the country man, y’all. I’m f*ckin Cardi B. If I was giving this pussy to anybody, it would be out. I’m just not anybody. I can’t f*ckin no regular degular shmegular because they gon tell the world. I can’t f*ck nobody in the industry cause they gon tell too. So please boy, stop acting st*pid. Don’t play with me.”

Cardi B With Offset At The BET Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 27: (L-R) Cardi B and Offset of Migos perform onstage at the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

Users on Instagram had plenty of jokes in response to the post when DJ Akademiks shared it on the platform. “This dude been cheating the whole relationship who cares,” one user commented, referencing the rumors that Offset has cheated on Cardi in the past. Another doubted Cardi’s explanation: “It’s the way she tries to prove she can’t be guilty that shows she’s guilty. People really do be showing their whole card if ya listen.”

The post comes after Offset and Quavo performed together at the BET Awards on Sunday night in honor of the late Migos rapper, Takeoff. Cardi also expressed her joy to see them come together for the event on social media. “I can’t take it right now… proud of my boys,” she tweeted after the show. Check out Cardi B’s reaction to Offset’s recent cheating accusation below.

Cardi B Responds To Offset’s Post

Cardi wasn’t the only one to praise Quavo and Offset for coming together to celebrate Takeoff. T.I. also met up with them backstage to congratulate them on the performance.

