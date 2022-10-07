Quavo and Takeoff came out swinging with their joint album Only Built For Infinity Links. Just days after revealing the album’s cover art and release date, the duo teased a single from the 18-track album entitled “Messy.”

Fans believe that Quavo was subliminally dissing his ex-girlfriend Saweetie on the track following her appearance on Yung Miami’s award winning podcast Caresha Please. He wrapped: “I said, “Caresha please” ’cause she too messy/ B***h f**k my dawg behind my back, but I ain’t stressin’/ You wanted the gang, you shoulda just said it, we would have blessed it/ Now shit got messy.”

Yung Miami & Quavo

Although Huncho didn’t directly name drop his ex, the Icy Girl rapper spoke about their three-year long relationship with the Migos star on an episode of Yung Miami’s Revolt show last month. “I thought we was gon spend the rest of our lives together. With him, I knew it was the one. It was different.”

The song also comes on the heels of rumors surrounding Saweetie’s relationship with former Migos member Offset. Back in August, Cardi B took to social media to clap back at claims that her husband of four years had an intimate relationship with the “Tap In” star. “No baby you lying!” Cardi tweeted a fan. “You makin crazy lies starting sh*t and putting female rappers in it WIT NO RECEIPTS, no blog ever spoke on this all of a sudden you come out of jail 5 days ago and you made up lied for 2 hours wit NO RECEIPTS!”

“Messy” also drives just two days after Quavo and Takeoff spoke about their split from Offset and what the future holds for the Culture shifting group. “We want to see our career as a duo. Because we came from a loyal family thats supposed to work together. And sometime when sh**t don’t work out, its not meant to be.”

Stream Only Built For Infinity Links dropping Friday, October 7. See what listeners had to say about the song below.

no way quavo thought he could cheat on saweetie and she was just gon NOT get her lick back pic.twitter.com/tU6r0d83bO — ・ﾟspreading positivity ☆ (@aundrearunway) October 7, 2022

Caresha when she heard her name in Quavo’s new song about Saweetie: pic.twitter.com/WNus2YIfny — raveen marie 🫶🏾 (@xoraveen) October 7, 2022

is Diddy gon talk to Quavo? bc why he beefing w Caresha pic.twitter.com/z48nfoWsRX — 𖠌 (@fuhtrue) October 6, 2022