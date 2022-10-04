2022 has been the year of new beginnings and surprising endings for several music artists. But no split shocked fans more than when news broke that the Migos were breaking up. Instead of the Nawfside trio that fans grew to know and love, Offset would continue on as a solo artist while Quavo and Takeoff will embark on their journey as a duo.

Back in May, controversial media personality, DJ AKademiKs told TMZ that he “actually spoke to Offset just the other day, and while there might be some tense feelings, he doesn’t think any ‘beef’ will escalate to a full-scale split.”

Migos, Quavo

Despite hope that the Culture rapper’s were just stirring up controversy before dropping new music, Offset’s departure from the group seemed to be solidified after the group cancelled their performance at Governors Ball over the summer. Since the split, Offset has released new music, like the Moneybagg Yo assisted track “Code,” while Quavo and Takeoff recently announced their first project as a duo, entitled, “Only Built For Infinity Links.”

On Monday, the Unc & Phew duo stopped by the Big Facts podcast and opened up about thee group’s split, and whether or not fans can expect a Migos album in the Future. “We want to see our career as a duo,” Quavo shared. “Because we came from a loyal family thats supposed to work together. And sometime when sh**t don’t work out, its not meant to be.”

Takeoff chimed in to share his take on the group’s future, adding, “We don’t know all the answers. God know. We pray a lot so only time will tell. Aint nothing got change.” Before wrapping up the conversation, Quavo interjected, “We stand on loyalty. And sometimes that sh** ain’t displayed. Right now we gon’ be the duo till time tell.”

As for whether or not there will be a Migos album in the near future, only time will tell. Check out the full clip above and share your thoughts below.