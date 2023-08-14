takeoff
- MusicQuavo Gifts Takeoff's Little Sister Two Apple Vision ProsThe gift came because of an excellent math test performance.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicTakeoff Wax Figure's Creation Detailed In New Video: WatchThis is the first-ever rendition of the late former Migo on wax, and its creator mr.officials.llc shared the heartfelt tale behind it.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- LifeOffset's Tweet Grieving Takeoff Causes Cardi B Fans To Lash Out Even Harder"Fans using Takeoff's name in the middle of all this isn't cool," the father of five declared amid his messy feud with Cardi B.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureTakeoff Death Jokes Anger Quavo And Offset Amid Latter's Cardi B Drama"Nephew ain't wit the soap opera," Quavo told his Twitter followers over the weekend.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicTakeoff Sexual Assault Lawsuit Persists, Mother Will Serve As DefendantThe lawsuit was originally made in August 2020, after the supposed incident took place in July of 2020. By Zachary Horvath
- StreetwearTakeoff Shirt Catches Quavo's Eye In Japan, Fan Immediately Removes & Gives It To RapperTakeoff's legacy continues to live on all around the globe.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicOffset Reveals Why He Hasn't Put Out Takeoff TributeNot only did it not fit the rap star's new album's themes, but he believes that people are also too judgmental to properly accept it.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureDrake Honours Takeoff During Atlanta Tour Stop: WatchIt was only right for Drizzy to pay tribute to his fallen friend while performing in ATL.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicQuavo Rushed By Fans While Stopped In TrafficQuavo met up with some fans while stuck in traffic.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicQuavo Clarifies Xanax Tweet, Assures Fans They Shouldn't WorryQuavo is assuring fans that there's no need to worry. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicQuavo "Rocket Power" Album ReviewQuavo's "Rocket Power" is a fitting tribute to Migos icon Takeoff, whose life was tragically cut short last year.By Paul Barnes
- MusicQuavo's Assistant Sues Bowling Alley Where Takeoff Died For NegligenceTakeoff's mother had also sued 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicQuavo Teases "Rocket Power" Release With New SnippetQuavo's new album is expected to land later this week. By Lavender Alexandria