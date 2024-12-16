Offset Surprised With Priceless Takeoff Gift For His 33rd Birthday

Set will surely never forget this night.

Offset may have not been a performer at Rolling Loud Miami this past weekend, but he had one heck of couple of days. The former Migos bandmate was actually in Vice City for his birthday, as he was celebrating turning 33. Speaking of which, happy belated to him! TMZ Hip Hop caught him at the Art Basel gallery, the same place in that he was seen at with Travis Scott and Cardi B. But it wasn't just the potential surprise guests at his bash that have been making headlines.

The news outlet managed to snap some pictures of a very special gift Offset received then. Mazza New York, a designer jeweler, surprised the Georgia hitmaker with a custom Takeoff-inspired, white gold ring. You can check out the stunning piece with the "[Via]" link below if you want to take a peek. If not, we will describe it for you.

Offset Has Another Memento To Remember Takeoff

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 12: (Editorial Use Only) Takeoff and Offset of Migos perform during Day 3 of Wireless Festival 2021 at Crystal Palace on September 12, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

It's a copy of the cover of the late rapper's 2018 debut studio album The Last Rocket. According to the outlet, it's worth up to $60,000. But given the nature of the gift and what it represents, you really can't put a price tag on it. In the photos, he looks extremely happy and shocked by the gesture.

It's crazy to think that it's already been just over two years since his passing. Takeoff was one of the most beloved and gifted talents of the modern rap era. Without him, the Migos would really not be the same. Our well wishes continue to go out to Offset, Quavo, and all of the MC's loved ones. His verses, features, live performances, and impact on the culture will never be forgotten. Offset now has another memento to remember him by, and one that we are sure he will protect with his life.