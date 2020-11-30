birthday gift
- StreetwearAri Fletcher Disses Twitter Troll Insulting Her Luxury Birthday Gift From Moneybagg YoHaters are seemingly bothered by Ari and Bagg's failure to get engaged, but the socialite doesn't seem to mind.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureLil Baby Gives James Harden $250,000 For His BirthdayBaby sang "Happy Birthday" to James before giving him his gift. By Lawrencia Grose
- MusicMaino Surprises Jim Jones With Massive Art Piece For His Birthday: WatchThe Lobby Boyz are closer than ever.By Rex Provost
- GramOffset Gifts Kulture $50K Cash For Her 4th BirthdayKulture is stuntin' like her daddy. By Aron A.
- StreetwearIndia Royale Flexes $111K Birthday Gift From Lil Durk: WatchLil Durk always goes hard for his girl.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearDDG Ices Halle Bailey Out In Celebration Of Her 22nd Birthday: WatchThe "Elon Musk" hitmaker and "The Little Mermaid" actress have been romantically linked for some time now.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsGucci Mane Casually Gifts Keyshia Ka'Oir $1,000,000 For Her 37th BirthdayThe serious spoiling comes shortly after Ka'Oir gifted her man an incredible watch on Christmas.By Hayley Hynes
- GramCardi B Gifts Offset $2 Million For His Birthday, Stumbles While Making It RainCardi B presented her husband Offset with a $2 million cheque for his birthday.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureDrake Gifts DJ Khaled An Insane Green Rolex For His BirthdayThe New Orleans native turned 46 yesterday.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicYoung Thug Dropped $150K For 21 Savage's B-Day GiftYoung Thug dropped 6 figures on 21 Savage's custom truck.By Aron A.
- GramDrake Now Owns Same Rolls-Royce He Used To Rent To "Keep Up Appearances"Drake's manager bought him the same Rolls-Royce that he used to scrape $5,000 for every month in 2007 to "keep up appearances."By Alex Zidel
- GramCardi B Shows Off DR Home Offset Gifted Her For 29th B-DayOffset really outdid himself for Cardi B's birthday gift this year. By Aron A.
- AnticsMoneyBagg Yo & Ari Clap Back At "The Real" Hosts For Criticizing Rapper's Birthday GiftGarcelle Beauvais and her "The Real" co-hosts spoke at length about Ari Fletcher buying 28 acres of land for MoneyBagg Yo for his birthday.By Alex Zidel
- GramDrake Gifts Young Thug Custom Richard Mille For 30th B-DayYoung Thug shows off a green & pink Richard Mille watch that Drake gifted him for his birthday. By Aron A.
- RelationshipsMoneybagg Yo Gifts Ari Fletcher A Rolls Royce Truck For Her BirthdayThe rapper went all out for Ari's birthday. By Madusa S.
- AnticsKevin Hart Receives Hilarious Birthday Gift From Nick CannonNick Cannon couldn't help but get a gag gift for Kevin Hart.By Alexander Cole
- MusicMissy Elliott Gifted New Lamborghini From Her Mother For 50th BirthdayMissy celebrates her 50th bday with a new Lambo.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicYoung Thug Gifts Lil Keed A Grey 2021 Mustang Mach-E Truck For His BirthdayIn honor of Lil Keed's birthday, Young Thug surprised the YSL artist with a brand new Mustang truck.By Joshua Robinson
- GramOffset Was So Excited About Cardi B's Birthday Gift That He Started Humping ItCardi B bought her husband Offset a new Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, which got the rapper feeling nice.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsLil Uzi Vert Spices Up JT's G-Wagon With Fresh Upgrades For Her BirthdayJT of the City Girls shows off her new custom Mercedes G-Wagon, suggesting that Lil Uzi Vert got it pimped-out for her birthday.By Alex Zidel
- GramLil Wayne Ices Out Reginae Carter For Her BirthdayLil Wayne got Reginae Carter a buss-down Cartier watch for her 22nd birthday.By Alex Zidel