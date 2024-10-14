Ari Fletcher Gets Into Heated Argument With Her Former Friend Over Alleged Car Gift

Ari Fletcher shut down her former friend's complaints.

Ari Fletcher got into a heated argument with her former friend, Tuson Jewell, on social media after he accused her of lying about buying him a car for his birthday back in July. During the series of posts aimed at one another, Fletcher accused him of allegedly attempting to commit fraud with the money she gave him to buy the car.

She began by clarifying the situation: "Wrong! I sent the money to the dealership and a mf tried to get a car in a CPN and I had no idea of that sh*t because that’s f*cking illegal and they voided the application and sent me my money back. Find yall pissy ass somebody to play with." Jewell then responded: "WRONG! Girl bye car got canceled because they never got payment! But we can let you run with this!! Question tho they sent the money back and you kept it? So is it a gift? Or was it some 'partial' YouTube payment? Since we answering questions Either way $20k became $0."

Ari Fletcher Attends The BET Hip Hop Awards

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 08: Ari Fletcher attends the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards at Drai’s Beach Club – Nightclub at The Cromwell Las Vegas on October 08, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

From there, Fletcher shared an audio clip, which she alleged was him on the phone with a lawyer. "This you on the phone with the lawyer, car dealership and bank. I had to open up a claim because you tried to do fraud and almost got my money completely took from me! I got the WHOLE thing recorded. Stop looking for sympathy and stop lying on me b*tch. Go fix yo life!" she wrote. She eventually decided to stop discussing the situation and told fans to tune into The Impact: Atlanta if they want to hear more.

Ari Fletcher Goes Back & Forth With Her Former Friend

Check out Fletcher's full argument with Tuson Jewell on X below. It's not the only time she's made headlines, this month, having gone viral last week for sharing a kiss with Yung Miami during a recent night out. Be on the lookout for further updates on Ari Fletcher on HotNewHipHop.

