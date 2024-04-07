Ari Fletcher & Moneybagg Yo Are Happily "Married," She Claims An Hour After Calling Herself Single

Late last month, Moneybagg Yo's longtime partner Ari Fletcher took to Twitter/X to announce that she was "single," sparking a bit of confusion. Her announcement arrived just after the release of his track with Rob49, "Bussin," and its nearly NSFW accompanying music video starring Ari. "F*ck that song and that video," she wrote in a subsequent Tweet. It took fans by surprise, but the rapper's reaction indicated that they were still very much an item.

"Never," he responded alongside a series of laughing emojis, later sharing a heartfelt statement about the personality. "I Got Da Utmost respect for u," he said. "We be in our own world not da one they live in ! We just be enjoying & having fun wit da sh*t Teamwork make dream work ! So for Anybody got some to say or against it Stfu & keep running us up !!"

Ari Fletcher Changes Her Mind About Moneybagg Yo

It appears as though Ari wasn't entirely sure, however. Yesterday, she hopped on Twitter/X once again, claiming to be single and asking fans for some advice. “I never been single for the summer but since I am now. What can I expect,” she wondered. Of course, commenters had some solid tips on embracing her new relationship status in the coming months, but it didn't last long. Only about an hour later she reclaimed her relationship with Moneybagg Yo, even telling followers they're happily married. “We married. Love you bae @moneybaggyo," she declared.

It remains unclear what prompted all of Ari's recent indecisiveness when it comes to her relationship, but either way, fans are glad that she's settled on sticking with Moneybagg. What do you think of Ari Fletcher claiming that she's single and then walking back her statement? Why do you think she keeps changing her mind? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

