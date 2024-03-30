Ari Fletcher Announces That She's "Single," Moneybagg Yo Reacts

Earlier this week, Moneybagg Yo unveiled a nearly NSFW music video for his new track "Bussin" with Rob49. Ari Fletcher, Moneybagg Yo's girlfriend, stars in the racy video, showing off her twerking skills in a string bikini. So far, listeners are enjoying the track and its accompanying visual, but Fletcher took to Twitter/X today to share her own thoughts.

"I’m so f*cking single!" she wrote, later responding to a fan with, "F*ck that song and that video." Of course, this left followers confused, as she and Moneybagg appeared to be doing more than okay in the video. Countless commenters told her that they didn't believe the announcement, which appeared to be written in anger or annoyance. Moneybagg Yo even responded to the Tweet with several laughing emojis, telling her "never."

Moneybagg Yo Shows Love To Ari Fletcher

He later took to his Instagram Story to show her some love, posting a sweet photo of the two of them together. "I Got Da Utmost respect for u," he began. "We be in our own world not da one they live in ! We just be enjoying & having fun wit da sh*t Teamwork make dream work ! So for Anybody got some to say or against it Stfu & keep running us up !!" While it remains unclear what prompted Ari to announce that she's "single," it looks like Moneybagg Yo is still completely invested.

After all, it was only a few months ago that she claimed the two of them had already been married since 2021, despite her hesitation surrounding the union. What do you think of Ari Fletcher announcing that she's now single on Twitter/X? Do you think she really meant it or just wrote the Tweet out of anger? What about Moneybagg Yo's response? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

