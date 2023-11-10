Ari Fletcher & Moneybagg Yo Have Been Married For Two Years, She Claims

Ari Fletcher and Moneybagg Yo have been one of the internet's favorite couples for some time now, frequently flaunting one another on social media. Despite both partners making it clear that they're an item, Fletcher recently got some pushback from one critic on Twitter. They felt as though she shouldn't be flexing her figure online as much as she does, due to the possibly that it could deter the rapper from marrying her. Fletcher fired back, providing fans with a pretty shocking revelation in the process.

"I love Ari but a man not gone marry a women who post her body all over the internet," they wrote alongside some of her sultry shots. "I’ve been married for 2 years," Fletcher simply responded. While some commenters are calling cap on her claim, others are taking the opportunity to celebrate. She could have just meant that they've wed in a metaphorical sense, but regardless, the Tweet's gotten fans talking. Many are noting that the fan's criticism is invalid, as it's not their relationship, nor their body.

Ari Fletcher Responds To Fan's Criticism

Fletcher's previously claimed to be reluctant to marry Moneybagg Yo legally, as it would come along with some level of obligation to the mothers of his kids. "I wanna get proposed to, I wanna have a wedding," she revealed earlier this year. "I want to be married, but without the paper."

This isn't the only big revelation Fletcher's made as of late, however. She got vulnerable during a recent episode of The Impact: Atlanta, airing her first ever meeting with her biological father. The two of them had a moving heart-to-heart about his absence from her life, and ultimately, she didn't leave feeling any better about their relationship. "That’s bulls**t,” she said of her father's excuses in a confessional. “I feel like coming here and getting his side and hearing his truth just kind of like a letdown for me." What do you think of Ari Fletcher claiming she and Moneybagg Yo have been married for two years? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more news.

