Ari Fletcher Reveals She Has Complimentary Weed At Her House For Guests, Shouts Out Moneybagg Yo For The Idea

Ari Fletcher offered up a little insight into her home life this week. "I have complimentary jars of weed at my house for my guest. S/O to Mr Bagg. Lol," the reality star and partner of Moneybagg Yo tweeted on Friday. It's certainly a unique guest amenity to include in your house but hey, if your guests need to light up, why not ensure that they can leave their green at home.

Furthermore, as can be seen in Fletcher's tweet, she appears to have gotten the idea (or the weed) from Moneybagg himself. However, the biggest question is - just how good is your guest weed, Ari? Do you put out a second-rate strain for the guests and keep the good good for yourself? Or is magnanimousness the name of the game in the Fletcher household?

Fletcher Goes All Out For Moneybagg's Birthday

However, it's not just weed that Fletcher is getting from Moneybagg. She recently went all out for the rapper's birthday, which occurred at the end of last month. "Happy birthday to a gangsta! I’m thankful for this day because God placed a real one on this earth. Through all the ups and downs I’d do it all over again with you 10x’s. Love you for life and after! It’s whatever for you and about you! ❤️," Fletcher wrote on Instagram. "Love u too Lady loaf," Moneybagg wrote in the comments. The post contained a bevy of images of the two of them enjoying their vacation in various ways.

One of the pictures included Fletcher's gift to Moneybagg - an expensive pendant encrusted with diamonds and bearing the embossed message "IDAF Boyz" on in it. Moneybagg also posted images of bags of cash and an expensive-looking new watch as other gifts he received. Going by the pictures, it appears that the happy couple spent Moneybagg's birthday on a boat with some friends. Moneybagg and Fletcher replicated the spaghetti-eating scene from Lady and the Tramp.

