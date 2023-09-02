Ari Fletcher Twerks At Boosie Badazz Party, Shows Off Gift From Moneybagg Yo

Ari Fletcher is back to her twerking ways. While the internet was debating whether Boosie was whack for serving up a catering platter of tuna at his party, Fletcher was showing off her mastery of her prominent curves with some hardcore twerking. Ari Fletcher was dripped out in a little black dress that turned to lace covering her ass. Clearly, she had been having a good time, as the dress was already tearing and running by the time she started twerking. Furthermore, Fletcher was seen fixing herself some tuna, nearly not complaining about the spread herself.

And why would she? Tuna is a seafood superfood. Its high omega-3 levels mean that it is great for combatting heart disease and promoting good vision. Meanwhile, being high in protein but low in calories makes it a great base for healthy and effective weight loss. Furthermore, the presence of vitamin C, zinc, and magnesium means that tuna is great for helping boost your immune system.

Fletcher Surprised By Sweet Gifts From Moneybagg Yo

This man really came to dinner with this huge bear and flowers 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/JqOfNnJNgs — KYLESISTER (@AriTheDon) September 1, 2023

However, twerking up a storm at Boosie’s place is not the only thing that Fletcher has been getting up to recently. On a recent date night with Moneybagg Yo, Fletcher was surprised as the rapper brought her roses as well as a giant novelty teddy bear. “This man really came to dinner with this huge bear and flowers 🥺❤️,” Fletcher wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Despite these fun times, it’s not been all smooth sailing for Fletcher. She did face some backlash recently as she once again got into drama with Tania Williams. Specifically, people did not like Fletcher bringing her son with G Herbo into the drama. “What about Tata, are you cool with her?” Yosohn asked his mother. “He’s messy! Let’s not get into that,” Ari Fletcher responded with a laugh. “Why you don’t like her?” he inquired, obviously picking up on what she was laying down with her response. “Why she don’t like me?” Fletcher responded, which Yosohn was surprised at. “That’s what you said,” the mother told him. “Well, you’re famous, she does like you,” he adorably concluded, unknowingly doing what many think his mom should’ve done by somehow diffusing the situation.

