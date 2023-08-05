Ari Fletcher Twerks At Moneybagg Yo’s Show, Is Sick Of People Asking For Tickets

Ari Fletcher, businesswoman and partner to Memphis-born rapper Moneybagg Yo, took to social media recently to set a couple things straight. Apparently, she’s getting sick of people constantly bothering her for tickets to her man’s performances, which she made very clear on her Instagram Story. “I DO NOT WORK FOR THE TOUR,” she wrote, “PLEASE STOP CALLING ME ABOUT TICKETS AND GETTING YOU IN THE CONCERT!!!” Her plea continued, “IF YOU NOT MY FRIEND YOU SHOULDN’T BE CALLING ME ASKING FOR FAVORS!!! LEAVE ME ALONE!!!”

She also took to Twitter to vent about the situation, telling followers “I don’t work for MoneyBaggYo productions. Stop f*cking calling me about this concert!!!” Obviously, Ari is fed up. That hasn’t stopped her from very publicly showing love to Moneybagg Yo recently, however. Clips have surfaced lately showing Ari having a blast at one of his recent Atlanta performances. She’s shown twerking up a storm in front of the crowd, later even holding up a sign with a spicy message for the rapper. “F*CK ME AFTER THE SHOW,” the bold sign reads.

Ari Fletcher Getting Down At Moneybagg Yo’s Concert

The pair are no strangers to showcasing their love for one another for all eyes to see. Earlier this week, it was reported that Moneybagg Yo has opted to get a very permanent token of his affection etched into his skin. He got her name, “Ariana,” tattooed on the left side of the back of his neck. The rapper also frequently flexes Ari’s beauty on social media.

Though their relationship appears to be doing well, Ari has made it clear that it does come with some downsides. For instance, last month she had to take to social media to tell fans to stop asking her for handouts. “Stop sending me y’all stories and life problems asking me for money,” she wrote. “That is so annoying. I have a story and life problems as well and so does my friends and family. PLEASE STOP!”

