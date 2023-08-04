Moneybagg Yo Gets Ari Fletcher’s Name Tattooed

Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher are always showing each other love online, whether in ways big or small. However, the Memphis MC’s latest cosmetic choice brought about a big upgrade in their relationship: commemorating it with some ink. Moreover, Moneybagg recently got a tattoo of his boo’s name, “Ariana,” on the left side of the back of his neck. It’s pretty subtle, but definitely noticeable, and it surely didn’t feel as potent or vivid as the love that he has for her. In fact, many people would agree that that’s the best type of tat: something simple, elegant, and meaningful.

Furthermore, it certainly stacks up against some of the other displays of lovey-dovey affection that the two have graced social media with. Of course, some of that can be lewd, but love takes many different forms, all worth celebrating within reason. For example, one of Moneybagg Yo’s recent photo dumps on Instagram featured Ari Fletcher tanning naked, and he put it out there quite unabashedly. That’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to that, but surely you’ve already heard of some of the wilder instances.

Moneybagg Yo’s New Ink

The couple also shows each other a lot of wholesome appreciation, though, and they definitely go all out for each other. Also, we can’t forget that the two defend each other from online trolls all the time, never missing a beat when it comes to backing each other up. Recently, Ari Fletcher combated a Twitter troll that thought her pink heart-shaped diamond ring from Moneybagg Yo wasn’t all that. Once you spend that big of a bag on someone, you’ve got to make sure you get its money’s worth, and Twitter trolls aren’t part of that equation.

Meanwhile, we’ll see if Fletcher returns the favor and gets “Bread Gang” tatted on her anytime soon. In any case, it’s always heartening to see them be happy together, if only because so much relationship news tends to lean scandalous and drama-fueled. They don’t have that issue (most of the time), because they have other people to turn their ire to: haters. Regardless, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher.

