Over the years, Moneybagg Yo has made a name for himself as one of the biggest names in Southern rap. Projects like All Gas No Brakes and Heartless were among the first to put him on the map. Back in the spring, he finally shared Hard To Love, which arrived to mixed reviews. Regardless of the 20-track LP’s lukewarm response, Moneybagg continues to move forward with confidence as he prepares for his upcoming tour.

This past weekend, the “Keep It Low” artist was one of many famous faces we saw at the BET Awards. He looked as fly as ever in a new picture he shared on Instagram today (June 26). Bagg and Yo Gotti appear to have coordinated on an all-black theme. The latter’s girlfriend, Angela Simmons glamorously got the memo as well. That portion of his latest post is PG. However, later on in the carousel, Bagg couldn’t help but tease the world with his girlfriend, Ari Fletcher’s bodacious body.

Moneybagg Yo Gives Us a “Rich Flex”

On the fifth slide of his post, the 31-year-old gave us a glimpse of his gorgeous summer view, which features Fletcher soaking up the sun – completely nude – in front of him. Most of her behind is hidden behind a large peach emoji, but still, the waist-slimming procedure the socialite underwent earlier this year has her looking more snatched than ever. In the caption of his dump, Moneybagg wrote, “Stop tryna compare yo life to mine you don’t do enough! 🤲🏾💰#BetWeekend #DumpYaDown.”

Other moments shared by the Memphis native from his BET weekend include a stunning red and yellow sunset, as well as counting up several racks of money with friends. As mentioned earlier, Moneybagg Yo’s Hard To Love album will be followed by his Larger Than Life tour, which you can read all about at the link below. Check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

