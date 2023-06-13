Summer has yet to officially begin, but already, June has graced us with plenty of great music, sunshine, and social media content from our favourite stars. Ever since the City Girls, Diddy, and Fabolous came together to release their “Act Bad” single, that’s the exact theme we’ve been seeing across Instagram and TikTok, with several stars already strutting along to the club banger while showing off their curves and designer looks. Though she didn’t reference the song in her latest post, it’s obvious Ari Fletcher got Sean Combs’ memo about the vibes for summer from the salacious and flirtatious nature of her carousel.

She didn’t hold back at all in the first photo, showing off her toned and right body while posing in a golden bikini on all fours. In an attempt to turn down the heat, water droplets fall down on top of Fletcher, who’s rocking smokey makeup. She then shared a snap with her boyfriend Moneybag Yo, wrapping herself around his thigh as he’s sprawled out on the couch. That could obviously only be followed by a video teasing the mother of one’s twerking skills, which she proudly showed off during a night out with friends.

Ari Fletcher Shares Salacious June Photo Dump

“Only 12 days in of June, it’s been great 🎈,” Fletcher wrote in the caption. Her photo dump carried on with a look at some flashy ice on her wrist and finger, and what appears to be a vacation snapshot of the YouTuber grabbing her booty in a bright, beautiful skirt. Her and G Herbo’s young son, Yosohn, makes an appearance near the end as they dance in the mirror together, though the juiciest part of the whole upload was definitely her texts from Bagg on the final slide. “Wyd? I’m landing,” he wrote to her recently.

“Just go out of the shower. I’m leaving out in like 45min tho,” the black-haired beauty texted him back. In response, her man practically begged her to wait around for his arrival, and to “stay naked.” They may have plenty of flirtatious fun on social media, but that doesn’t mean Ari Fletcher and Moneybagg Yo are without issues. While appearing on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast at the start of June, the Memphis native admitted to cheating on his partner. It seems Bagg understandably had to put in some serious work to get the socialite back, and now, they’re back to their usual antics. Read everything the rapper had to say at the link below and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

