Moneybagg Yo & Ari Fletcher: Relationship Timeline

Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher have had a fairly high-profile relationship since they first linked up. While they've experienced their fair share of ups and downs in the public eye, the Hip Hop star and model are still waxing strong. In fact, four years after they initially met each other, they've been declared as "relationship goals" by those who've closely followed their relationship.

Since the couple got together, they have not shied away from the press. Sometimes, the underbelly of their relationship is shown as well, and it can be either sad or aggravating. The hardships they've faced have often surfaced including Moneybagg Yo’s repeated infidelity and Ari Fletcher’s miscarriage. Despite the scars, they seem to always find a way to keep holding on.

Read More: Moneybagg Yo And Ari Fletcher Went To Beyonce’s Houston Show

2019: Moneybagg Yo & Ari Fletcher Meet

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 23: Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher attend his Birthday party at Harbor New York City on September 23, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

In a 2022 interview with Paper Magazine, the pair detailed how their love story began in late 2019. They first crossed paths in an unlikely place: a mall, which made for a modern-day Hip Hop Cinderella story of sorts. Moneybagg Yo saw Ari Fletcher but did not approach her right away. She piqued his interest but he took it upon himself to find out who she was. Soon after, Moneybagg Yo got to work, reaching out to mutual friends and whosoever he felt might have known her.

He told the people he reached out to that he wanted to make sure Ari attended an upcoming party that was being thrown in Atlanta. Things fell into place and Fletcher came to the party. Once she arrived, Moneybagg Yo found his way to the section she was in and finally felt ready to shoot his shot. Evidently, it was successful, as the two have been inseparable since they got together. In the interview, Ari Fletcher joked about Moneybagg Yo “stalking her since.”

Read More: Moneybagg Yo Gets Ari Fletcher’s Name Tattooed

Jan. 2020: Relationship Confirmation

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 06: Jania Bania, Ariana Fletcher and Moneybagg Yo attend Moneybagg Yo and Ari Host Medusa at Medusa on September 6, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Before Ari Fletcher and Moneybagg Yo started dating, they had recently come out of two high-profile relationships. Moneybagg Yo had previously dated rapper Megan Thee Stallion at the beginning of her career. Ari Fletcher, on the other hand, was with rapper G Herbo. Fletcher’s relationship ended with Herbo quite badly, as she accused Herbo of physically assaulting her. G Herbo eventually pleaded guilty in the battery case and was later sentenced to 12 months of probation, along with 150 hours of community service.

In the early stages of their relationship, Moneybagg Yo and Ari were pretty tight-lipped. They were simply spotted together a number of times, which subsequently led to dating rumors. The two neither confirmed nor denied the claims though. At least, not until Moneybagg Yo confirmed that the dating rumors were, in fact, true in an interview with TT Torrez on Hot 97.

Read More: Moneybagg Yo Gifts Ari Fletcher A Pink, Heart-Shaped Diamond Ring

Sept. 2021: PDA & Birthday Gifts

The following two years of the couple’s relationship were filled with cute, enviable moments. They became a big part of each other’s lives and were seen together on many different occasions. Ari and Bagg also spared no opportunity to express their love on social media, as evidenced by the expensive gifts that they shared with one another. For Moneybagg Yo’s 30th birthday in 2021, Fletcher gifted the rapper over 28 acres of land. Moneybagg Yo's also gained a reputation for lavishly spoiling Fletcher on her birthdays.

Moneybagg Yo “Hard To Love” Review

Aug. 2022: Breakup Drama

While the couple’s relationship is admirable for its longevity, it has not been all glossy. Since they first began dating, they've been at the center of breakup rumors on multiple occasions. In some of those instances, they were even confirmed to have separated.

In late January 2021, Fletcher confirmed they had broken up, claiming the rapper broke her heart. The separation was short, though, and the very next month, they were back together. However, in August 2022, Fletcher took to X (formerly Twitter) to post that she was “Happy, paid and single!”

The post was made following cheating allegations against Moneybagg Yo. He has since confirmed that he indeed cheating, but expressed his remorse and regret for messing things up with Fletcher. In an interview with Angie Martinez shared on June 1, 2023, Moneybagg Yo opened up about cheating on Ari Fletcher multiple times. They have reconciled yet again, and are now back together.

Read More: All About Memphis Hitmaker Moneybagg Yo

2023: Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher's Future

The couple have had quite an eventful relationship since they started dating in 2019. Despite the fact that it’s been a bumpy ride, however, their relationship has remained intact for the most part. 2023 has been pretty calm for the couple, as there have barely been any negative rumors or drama surrounding them. Perhaps they’ve taken a page out of their earlier moments and are keeping things private.

[via] [via]