Moneybagg Yo And Ari Fletcher Went To Beyonce’s Houston Show

The pair were at a stacked Beyonce show in Houston.

This summer it seems like absolutely everybody has popped up at a Beyonce show. The superstar has drawn singers, rappers, actors and actresses, reality TV stars, athletes, and everyone in between to her extravagant concerts. That included both Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher who turned up to a recent Houston show. Check out their videos from the show below. It was a Houston show that got a LOT of attention for Megan Thee Stallion turning up to perform alongside Queen Bey. The pair of Houston natives lit up the stage in their hometown over the weekend.

While in her hometown, Bey also took a trip back to where it all started at her childhood home. In a post she made about it she also teased fans with some potential new Renaissance merch that's coming soon. She also flew a disabled fan out to the show after they faced travel difficulties trying to see her on a previous tour stop. A TikTok the fan made about their experience went viral and resulted in a glowing response of generosity from Bey and her team.

Moneybagg Yo Singing Along To Beyonce

Moneybagg Yo recently got in trouble with some of his fans after canceling a show. While it's the kind of thing that often happens for artists, he has been hyping up one particular Memphis show. He teased fans with a major special guest appearance but the show ended up having to be canceled entirely. He never officially confirmed who the big guest was supposed to be.

Over the weekend Moneybagg Yo teamed up with one of the biggest up and coming rappers of 2023 on a new song. He and Sexyy Red linked up for a new song called "Big Dawg." The song is a hard-hitting banger cut with production from Macfly Beatz. What do you think of Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher going to the Beyonce show in Houston together? Let us know in the comment section below.

