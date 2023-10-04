Moneybagg Yo Shows Off Crazy Gym Gains In New Instagram Dump

Moneybagg Yo is no stranger to showing off his gym progress with fans. He's posted a few times in the past few months about his fitness journey often with a combination of humility and bragging. That was once again the case when he showed off a new series of videos that show he's come an impressively long way. "I didn't have the year i wanted, i had the year i needed. i grew so much this year & for that i am grateful," he captioned the new post. Included are four videos of him working out showing off his extremely impressive body gains.

Unsurprisingly, it didn't take long for fans in the comments to get thirsty. "Fitted with a body full of tattoos 😮‍💨 that’s my type," reads the top comment on the post and hundreds of others seemingly agree. Others cracked jokes about how many people are objectifying him. "Bag turned to a ig baddie," another one of the top comments reads. That's been the general tone of fans responding to his workout videos since he began posting them. Check out the entire post below.

Fans Thirsty For Moneybagg Yo

Aside from his fitness progress, news about Moneybagg Yo often stems from his relationship with Ari Fletcher. For example, the pair got plenty of wholesome points when they attended a Beyonce concert together earlier this year. She also posted a very adorable birthday message for the rapper on when he celebrated his big day last month. That wasn't the only way he celebrated either as clips of him sporting stacks and stacks of cash as part of his b-day celebration made the rounds online.

Last month, Moneybagg Yo teamed up with Sexyy Red for a new song. It's the first collaboration for the pair and the most recent in Red's massive breakout 2023. The song is called "Big Dawg" and has already racked up more than a million streams in just a few weeks. What do you think of Moneybagg Yo's gym progress videos? Let us know in the comment section below.

