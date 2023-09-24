Ari Fletcher & Yung Miami Kiss On “Caresha Please” After Discussing G Herbo & Moneybagg Yo

Ari Fletcher's first claim to fame was being G Herbo's baby mama, but the socialite has used that to strategically maneuver her way into the spotlight. Now, she spends her time modelling designer fashions on Instagram, flaunting her perfectly sculpted body, travelling around the world, and hanging out with her gal pals. Someone Fletcher is particularly close to is Florida-born rapper Yung Miami. The pair have shared plenty of flirtatious exchanges on social media this year, and this weekend, they brought their infectious energy to the stage at Revolt World.

During the annual event, the two women filmed the first-ever live episode of Caresha Please, during which Ari had plenty to say about her romantic life. She told Miami that Herbo, her baby daddy, allegedly still tries to be intimate with her. "He says things, but we’re never in a setting where he can be like, ‘Yeah, let me,'” the mother of one explained. “I think it’s a joke. I don’t even take him serious. Like, sometimes, if you overdo it, it’s like, ‘Stop, you know I got a n**ga.’ I don’t take him serious like that, so it just be like, ‘What?'"

Ari Fletcher Discusses Her Love and Sex Lives

Elsewhere in their discussion, Fletcher's current man, Moneybagg Yo came up in conversation. The pair has been open about their bedroom habits in the past, and apparently, they've even opened their doors to a few other celebrities in the past. "Yeah. Somebody you know, too — two of ’em. One actor and one artist," the black-haired beauty confirmed to the podcast host.

When the City Girl asked Fletcher to divulge her with names, she responded, "I’m not… I can’t." Much to the audience's excitement, the entertainers shared a kiss while recording Caresha Please, as shown in the photos below.

Moneybagg Yo's Girl Shares a Smooch with Yung Miami

