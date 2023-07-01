Ari Fletcher Is Annoyed By Strangers Asking Her For Money: “PLEASE STOP!”

Ari Fletcher is best known as G Herbo’s baby mama and Moneybagg Yo’s girlfriend. This is exactly why haters love to criticize her, for being famous for what they consider to be superficial reasons. Despite the hate, the mother of one has created an undeniably successful brand for herself over the years, chiefly thanks to her work in the fashion industry and on her YouTube channel. Fletcher’s preference for a life of luxury has become clear to us which is exactly why she’s always seeking out opportunities to secure the bag.

The longer she’s been in the public eye, the more social media users have become comfortable asking the black-haired beauty for handouts. This weekend, Fletcher made it abundantly clear that she’s had enough. “Stop sending me y’all stories and life problems asking me for money,” the 28-year-old tweeted on Saturday (July 22). “That is so annoying. I have a story and life problems as well and so does my friends and family. PLEASE STOP!” she added for emphasis.

Ari Fletcher Doesn’t Have Time for Your Sob Story

Stop sending me y’all stories and life problems asking me for money. That is so annoying. I have a story and life problems as well and so does my friends and family. PLEASE STOP! — KYLESISTER (@AriTheDon) July 22, 2023

While many were able to understand where Fletcher’s frustration is coming from, some saw an opportunity to diss her. “You got rich being a baby mama,” they responded to her post. “How you get rich?” the content creator clapped back, obviously unbothered by the legacy that precedes her. Even if her initial boost into the spotlight came as a result of her affiliations with Herbo and others, Ari has done everything in her power since then to ensure she’s relevant.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone that Ari Fletcher doesn’t want other people playing with her money. Just a few months ago she revealed that the reason she’s reluctant to marry Moneybagg Yo is because of his exuberant number of children, and her reluctance to pay for their child support when she has a little one of her own to raise. Read all about that at the link below, and let us know if you would ever ask a celebrity for money in the comments.

