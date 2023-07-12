Recently, Ari Fletcher celebrated her birthday, and her boyfriend Moneybagg Yo gifted her a special piece of jewelry. He gave her a pink, heart-shaped diamond ring, which he showed off on Instagram. The bling wasn’t the only thing he showed off, however, as he also shared a clip of Ari twerking by the pool. Fans raced to the comments section to dote on the couple. “I love him for her!,” one user writes alongside a heart emoji.

It’s not unusual for the rapper to flex his partner’s beauty on social media. Recently, the two also attended the 2023 BET Awards together, and he reflected on the weekend in an Instagram photo dump. In one photo, Ari is pictured tanning in the nude. “Stop tryna compare yo life to mine,” he told followers, “you don’t do enough!”

Moneybagg Yo Shows Off Ari Fletcher’s Birthday Gift

Last month, Ari Fletcher got wrapped up in some public drama with Taina Williams. The drama reportedly surrounded Ari’s child with G Herbo, Yosohn, and resulted in her leaking Taina’s phone number. According to her, Taina was getting in the way of her getting into contact with her son. “My child was left in her care and she took my son outside somewhere,” Ari wrote on Twitter. “I called to talk to my son she had my number blocked and told herb mama I can’t have her number and to take it up with herb. If I can’t have a contact on who has my son because you don’t like me then you shouldn’t have my son. So now everybody got your number. Cause find somebody else to play with.”

Moneybagg Yo, on the other hand, is hot off the release of his latest album, Hard To Love. The rapper is also scheduled to set off on his upcoming tour next month. The “Larger Than Life” tour features Sexyy Red, Finesse2tymes, Luh Tyler, YTB Fatt, and Big Boogie. They’ll make over 20 stops across the U.S., with notable dates in Atlanta, Chicago, Oakland, and more.

