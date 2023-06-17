When Ari Fletcher posted Taina Williams’ phone number on her Instagram Story, people immediately knew it couldn’t mean anything good. Moreover, nobody knew what exactly had gone down between the two, as Fletcher posted it without much of an explanation. Now, through her Twitter page, the business influencer brought just that to the table after speculation and criticism ran rampant for a couple of hours. What’s more is that the reason actually has to do with G Herbo, who was previously Fletcher’s partner and (up until very recently) Williams’. However, Ari claimed that Taina was with Herbo’s son by her, so perhaps the situation between them is a bit more gray.

“My child was left in her care and she took my son outside somewhere,” Ari Fletcher explained. “I called to talk to my son she had my number blocked and told herb mama I can’t have her number and to take it up with herb. If I can’t have a contact on who has my son because you don’t like me then you shouldn’t have my son. So now everybody got your number. Cause find somebody else to play with.”

Ari Fletcher Explains Why She Posted Taina Williams’ Phone Number

When fans responded, she came through with some other explanations. “Now Ari it was better ways to handle that situation,” one user replied. “No it wasn’t,” Ari Fletcher retorted. “I called from numerous numbers, called his dad, called his grandma, DM her. Don’t tell me about better ways!” “His dad left town and I didn’t even know so my baby was left with her which isn’t a problem,” the 27-year-old expressed in another tweet. “But at least let me have a contact so I can check on my baby. That’s cr*zy.”

More Of Ari’s Responses

Meanwhile, she had a hilarious response to a fan who had a more practical but difficult solution. “Girl you a millionaire BUY THAT BABY A PHONE,” a fan tweeted at her. “So you can call him yourself.” “He’s 5 he don’t remember to take his phone with him everywhere b***h shut yo d*mb a** up!” Ari clapped back. For the latest updates on this drama and more on Taina Williams and Ari Fletcher, stay posted on HNHH.

