Ari Fletcher and G Herbo may have split up some time ago, but in the years since they former high-profile relationships of their own. Fletcher is with Memphis star Moneybagg Yo, whereas the Chicago MC is with Taina Williams- or was, at least. News of their breakup, which came via him posting “I’m single” on his Instagram Story, surprised many. However, what was most surprising was Ari apparently leaking Williams’ phone number recently, which came about a week after the two allegedly broke up according to Herbo. As such, many fans reacted with shock and confusion, wondering why the influencer and businesswoman is apparently acting so messy.

For those missing context, Ari Fletcher and G Herbo broke up after incidents of him cheating on her. “I was young, I ain’t know no better, man,” he told Yung Miami on her Caresha Please podcast. “I was just doin’ s**t. Like, just cheating. I was super stressed, but that ain’t no excuse. I ain’t make no excuse, I had to make peace with myself early on, because I thought I was right back then.”

Ari Fletcher’s Apparent Leak Of G Herbo’s Ex’s Phone Number, Fans React

Still, interestingly enough, it seems like Moneybagg Yo admitted to similar behavior recently. “Of course, you know, I made some mistakes,” he remarked on the IRL podcast with Angie Martinez. “You already know what I’m getting at with that. She ain’t take that well. It’s different when you have the person call them and try to tell them everything. ‘He did this. He was doing this. Did you know he do this?’ That made it even worse on her. But I kept it G, though. ‘Yeah, I did that. I’m sorry. I made mistakes. That was then.’ I come from a pure place when I say that. I wanna work through it and get through it and she with it. She helping me work through it. That’s why I rock with her so tough.”

Overall, it’s unclear what could’ve prompted this or whether it’s more of a shot at Williams or G Herbo himself. After all, the two seem to do a great job of co-parenting. As such, maybe this is her odd way of sticking by her former partner, but your guess is as good as ours as of now. For the latest news and updates on Ari Fletcher and G Herbo, keep checking in with HNHH.

