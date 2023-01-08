For her final episode of 2022, Yung Miami invited G Herbo to join her on her REVOLT TV podcast, Caresha Please. Throughout their interview, the pair got to discussing plenty of tea, from the City Girls’ situation with Sean Combs to the 27-year-old’s bedroom preferences.

Regarding the former, the Florida-born entertainer confirmed that she was aware of Diddy’s new baby before the rest of the world found out last month. Additionally, she made it known that her own co-parent, Southside, is still on her list of sneaky links.

Yung Miami of The City Girls and Southside attend the 2019 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

For Herbo’s part, he got candid about his past relationship with Ari Fletcher. The two share a son together, who they continue to raise amicably. However, he has since moved on with Taina Williams, who he now shares two children with.

During their chat, Miami pressed the Survivor’s Remorse artist for more details on his romantic past. Specifically, she wanted to know if he considers himself a “cheater.”

While he doesn’t engage in such antics right now, Herbo admitted to being unfaithful towards Fletcher with Williams near the end of their relationship. “I was young, I was dumb. I ain’t know no better, man, I was just doin’ shit,” he explained of his toxic decision.

“Me and her was having our differences, but that was no excuse to cheat on her,” the Chicago native added. In the weeks since then, his ex obviously got wind of the situation. Now, she’s finally sharing some of her own thoughts on her past love with the world.

“I’m not gonna lie, I kind of always wanted him to be upfront and honest. I always felt like it was just me fighting against all of these people, trying to ‘tell my truth,'” she explained during a recent online interview.

Fletcher went on, “Now at this point, I don’t really care. Back then, I would’ve loved that. Take this weight up off my shoulders, tell these people that I’m not trippin’.”

Watch the full episode of Caresha Please with Yung Miami and G Herbo below. Afterward, tell us who you want the “Twerkulator” rapper to interview in 2023 in the comments.

