Just a few weeks ago, Yung Miami was hinting at the possibility of having to cancel her award-winning Caresha Please podcast. At the time, the reasoning she gave is that her fellow celebrities are afraid of the smoke. However, one rapper has since come forward and was feeling brave enough to be grilled by the City Girl in her hot seat – G Herbo.

The two recording artists had plenty to discuss, from their romantic lives (he shares two children with Taina Williams and one with Ari Fletcher while she’s been spending time with Diddy) to their careers. In the show’s typical fashion, the host didn’t hold back when asking questions. Particularly, she pressed her guest regarding the history of his fidelity within relationships.

G Herbo and Taina Williams backstage during G Herbo In Concert at Tabernacle on November 27, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

“I wouldn’t say I’m a cheater,” Herbo said of his present-day actions. “I’ve cheated though,” he went on to confirm. Without missing a beat, Miami asked him, “Did you cheat on Ari with Taina?”

The “Chi-Raq” hitmaker paused briefly before answering honestly. “Yeah,” he said. As Caresha asked him why he made that decision, the father of three further explained, “I was young. I was dumb. I ain’t know no better, man, I was just doin’ shit. Like, just cheating.”

“I ain’t gonna say I was just cheating,” he went on, taking back his last words. “But like, me and Ari was at a space – and I done talked to her about this already. I already said my piece and apologized. We was at a space where, like I said, I be going through shit mentally and I’ve gotta like separate myself from shit.”

“Me and her was having our differences, but that was no excuse to hear on her,” Herbo told Miami. The “Ex For A Reason” artist then pointed out that Fletcher was open about her struggles with post-partum depression after giving birth to the rapper’s baby.

Now, he realizes how serious the struggles can be. At the time, though, the 27-year-old says he had never been around a woman experiencing something like that. “At the same time, when she was going through that, I had just lost one of my best friends,” he recalled.

“I was super stressed, but that ain’t no excuse. I ain’t make no excuse, I had to make peace with myself early on, because I thought I was right back then.

Elsewhere in the interview, the two discussed the intimate details of Yung Miami’s bedroom life. Though she’s never shy about showing her love for Diddy, it turns out that she’s got an old faithful sneaky link of her own in the form of her baby daddy, Southside.

Check it out in the video below, and watch G Herbo’s full appearance on Caresha Please here.