There’s no denying that Yung Miami’s Caresha Please is basically one of the most unfiltered internet shows out today. While audiences undeniably love the podcast, it sounds like our host may be having a hard time finding celebrity guests who are willing to come on and answer her burning questions.

So far, the Florida-born rap diva has sat down with guests like Diddy, Megan Thee Stallion, Kevin Gates, Latto, and even her partner in rhyme, JT. The recording artists all spilt plenty of tea during their respective interviews – so much so, in fact, that their contemporaries are now nervous to be grilled by the hostess.

I might have to cancel #careshaplease niggas scared of the smoke 🥴🫠😂 — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) December 5, 2022

I ain't got time to be tip toeing around questions did you fuck whataname 😂 #Careshaplease — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) December 5, 2022

“I might have to cancel #CareshaPlease,” she tweeted on Sunday (November 4). “N*ggas scared of the smoke.”

In another post, she joked, “I ain’t got time to be tip-toeing around questions! Did you f*ck whataname? #CareshaPlease.”

Of course, hundreds of fans and avid listeners flocked to the comment section begging the City Girl to reconsider. “You ain’t cancelling nothing,” one user later wrote alongside a meme of a woman holding a gun at the camera.

You ain’t canceling nothing pic.twitter.com/YOUtZBLSwC — 𝙈𝙤𝙢𝙤 | Fan Account (@CUMPRlNT) December 5, 2022

YOU GONE CANCEL WHAT ??? don’t piss me off pic.twitter.com/REIIFBqZTs — WYNTER 🇯🇲 (@wynterklipz) December 5, 2022

If you wanna fight just say that pic.twitter.com/C88oqZEfFJ — BIG NEEK (@AreYewSirius) December 5, 2022

“YOU GONE CANCEL WHAT??? Don’t piss me off,” and “If you wanna fight just say that,” others further begged.

Seeing as the “Twerkulator” hitmaker just tied Drink Champs for the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards’ Best Platform prize, it’s highly unlikely that her show will actually be going anywhere anytime soon.

Elsewhere this weekend, Caresha was spotted smiling while spending some time with her boo, Diddy. Cameras caught the two dressed in their very best, the mother of two sporting an all-black outfit with an icy chain for her night out.

Clips show her grinning from ear to ear while stepping out with the “I’ll Be Missing You” hitmaker. As you may remember, when he appeared on her show earlier this year, Sean Combs made it clear that he and Yung Miami aren’t official, but they are dating.

Revisit Diddy’s appearance on Caresha Please below, and check back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

[Via]