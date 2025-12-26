The Joe Budden Podcast Predicts What Will Happen After Listening To Young Buck's Fat Joe Diss

BY Zachary Horvath 855 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
50 Cent At Rockwell
MIAMI BEACH, FL - MAY 28: Young Buck at Rockwell Miami on May 28, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/WireImage)
Young Buck dropped "CAPpuccino," a diss track/response to Fat Joe's claims that him and his crew beat him up years ago.

We have another beefing brewing heading into 2026 and it's catching the attention of The Joe Budden Podcast. If you didn't hear, Young Buck of G-Unit fame recently challenged Fat Joe with his diss track/response, "CAPpuccino."

Overall, there are some mild shots from Young Buck, but the groove of the song is really nice. Rapping over G Herbo's viral "Went Legit" instrumental he says, "Everyday some new sh*t / These rappers need to quit teamin' up on these podcasts makin' these lil skits."

He then proceeds to taunt Fat Joe for his weight and past endorsement of Ozempic later into the opening verse. "Just here to tell thе truth so the fans can't get conflicted / No hands was put on nobody even though I attempted / I don't know if this is you Fat Joe or the Ozempic but / Speak facts when you say my name."

It's a short song too, clocking in at just under three minutes. But overall, fans and The JBP are fans of it.

They have a similar view on the song's aggressiveness and how it effective it is at being a diss track. However, the crew gives Young Buck his flowers for his current form and reminisce on his past catalog.

Read More: Drake & Top5 Beef? A Brief History Of Their Relationship

Why Are Fat Joe & Young Buck Beefing?

Later into the conversation, they discuss where they could see this beef going next. Marc Lamont Hill was the only one who really could see this escalating. Joe, Parks, and the rest of the panel they don't see it going anywhere extreme.

They predict that Fat Joe will respond on Joe And Jada, his podcast and call it a day. However, Joe Budden does believe that if Joey Crack were to get in the booth, Buck would handle him pretty easily.

Another reason why it doesn't seem likely to them that this will advance is because they think Joe put a little extra "sauce" on his alleged account.

On the "Lean Back" rapper's pod, he claimed that him and his crew beat up Young Buck following a performance in Chicago during the heat of Joe's feud with G-Unit.

He alleges that police formed a barricade to calm things down. But when Buck allegedly got too "trigger happy" so to speak, he got two-pieced.

Read More: The 40 Best Rap Albums Of 2025

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Cappuccino Young Buck Songs Cappuccino (Fat Joe Diss) – Song by Young Buck 3.1K
MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees Music Fat Joe Alleges His Crew Beat Up Young Buck During G-Unit Beef 2.1K
Young Buck Fat Joe Diss Track Fight Claims Hip Hop News Music Young Buck Drops Fat Joe Diss Track Over Fight Claims, Joe Fires Back 6.5K
Beef Many Men: A History Of G-Unit Beefs 27.1K
Comments 0