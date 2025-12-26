We have another beefing brewing heading into 2026 and it's catching the attention of The Joe Budden Podcast. If you didn't hear, Young Buck of G-Unit fame recently challenged Fat Joe with his diss track/response, "CAPpuccino."

Overall, there are some mild shots from Young Buck, but the groove of the song is really nice. Rapping over G Herbo's viral "Went Legit" instrumental he says, "Everyday some new sh*t / These rappers need to quit teamin' up on these podcasts makin' these lil skits."

He then proceeds to taunt Fat Joe for his weight and past endorsement of Ozempic later into the opening verse. "Just here to tell thе truth so the fans can't get conflicted / No hands was put on nobody even though I attempted / I don't know if this is you Fat Joe or the Ozempic but / Speak facts when you say my name."

It's a short song too, clocking in at just under three minutes. But overall, fans and The JBP are fans of it.

They have a similar view on the song's aggressiveness and how it effective it is at being a diss track. However, the crew gives Young Buck his flowers for his current form and reminisce on his past catalog.

Why Are Fat Joe & Young Buck Beefing?

Later into the conversation, they discuss where they could see this beef going next. Marc Lamont Hill was the only one who really could see this escalating. Joe, Parks, and the rest of the panel they don't see it going anywhere extreme.

They predict that Fat Joe will respond on Joe And Jada, his podcast and call it a day. However, Joe Budden does believe that if Joey Crack were to get in the booth, Buck would handle him pretty easily.

Another reason why it doesn't seem likely to them that this will advance is because they think Joe put a little extra "sauce" on his alleged account.

On the "Lean Back" rapper's pod, he claimed that him and his crew beat up Young Buck following a performance in Chicago during the heat of Joe's feud with G-Unit.

He alleges that police formed a barricade to calm things down. But when Buck allegedly got too "trigger happy" so to speak, he got two-pieced.