Nate Dogg’s Son Accuses Snoop Dogg Of Taking Late Rapper's Masters

BY Caroline Fisher
Dec 28, 2024; Tucson, AZ, USA; Rapper Snoop Dogg during the Colorado State Rams game against the Miami (OH) RedHawks in the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
During a recent podcast appearance, Nate Dogg's son Nathaniel Hale Jr. discussed the late artist's master recordings.

It looks like Nate Dogg's son, Nathaniel Hale Jr., has a bone to pick with Snoop Dogg. During a recent podcast appearance, he accused the multi-hyphenate of taking control of his late father's master recordings without permission from his family. Allegedly, his grandmother was left in charge of the masters when Nate Dogg was battling health issues before his passing. He died in 2011 at the age of 41 after suffering multiple strokes.

According to Hale Jr., his grandmother ended up showing Snoop where the masters were, and he allegedly walked away with them. He claims that Snoop denies this and says he just wants to know the masters are in good hands.

“There is something going on that’s a feud right now," he began, as seen in a clip shared by XXL on Twitter/X. “I’ll be the one to say it because it’s my family. [...] And some sh*t went down at a show recently, so I feel comfortable sharing and speaking on it."

Nate Dogg's Son Discusses His Masters

"Supposedly, Snoop got the okay from my grandma to go to her house and get my Pop's masters," he continued. "She pretty much showed home here the masters were, or however this occurred, and he left with the masters. When my Daddy got sick, my uncle placed the masters at my grandma’s house. He wasn’t aware that Snoop went to my grandma’s house and got the masters."

"And I’m only repeating what my uncle is riding on," he added. "Me and him just got into a big feud at Warren G’s show recently in front of a lot of people and it was embarrassing almost, and we haven’t talked since. [...] I don’t know what’s what, but I’m just sharing what’s out there."

"What Snoop has always told me is he don't got it, and he would never do something like that," Hale Jr. concluded. "I at least want to know that he did get them and they are safe.”

