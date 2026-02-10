Mal Says Recent Drake Snippets Aren't on “ICEMAN,” Provides Release Date Update

BY Caroline Fisher
Mal Drake "ICEMAN" Update
Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena. Sam Navarro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
During a recent episode of his podcast, Mal discussed Drake's highly anticipated ninth studio album, "ICEMAN."

Fans have been patiently awaiting the release of Drake's ninth studio album, ICEMAN, for months. While many details surrounding the project remain a mystery, various snippets of unreleased music from the Toronto MC have leaked online in recent weeks. Of course, this led many to believe that these songs would appear on the LP. According to Mal of the New Rory & Mal podcast, however, this isn't the case.

During a recent episode of the podcast, Mal was asked to provide an update on the album. More specifically, he was asked to weigh in on a Drake leak that happened a few days ago when J. Cole dropped The Fall-Off.

He claims he didn't hear it, but guarantees that it won't be on the upcoming album. "I didn't hear it, but whatever it is, it ain't on ICEMAN," he said, as seen in a clip shared by @SeewhyChels on Twitter/X. "I can tell you that."

"None of what y'all are hearing on the internet is on ICEMAN," he continued. "I can promise you that it's not. None of that sh*t."

Read More: Lil Yachty Responds To Fan Claiming He Stopped A Drake & Lil Uzi Vert Collab

When Is Drake Dropping ICEMAN?

As for when the album is coming out, he claims listeners can expect to hear it on Friday (February 13), but an official release date has not been announced.

Mal's recent comments come just a few days after DJ Akademiks talked about the recent Drake leaks during a livestream. He claimed that they overshadowed J. Cole's entire release and that people aren't happy about it.

"When people say, 'Why would Ak do it?,' well, I did it for that moment, to be the n***a who did it for that moment," Ak explained. "If I had a Kendrick [Lamar] snippet, I'd have played it then, even with Drake. If I had a J. Cole snippet, I'd play it during the stream for Drake too. I don't care. At the end of the day, you know I'm hip-hop, bro. It's funny 'cause I don't think no one's happy with me about that... Drake isn't that happy. I imagine Cole's people are throwing a little hissy fit."

Read More: DJ Akademiks Explains Why Kanye West Would Beat Drake In “Verzuz”

