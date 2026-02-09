Lil Yachty Responds To Fan Claiming He Stopped A Drake & Lil Uzi Vert Collab

BY Zachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Washington Wizards at Atlanta Hawks
Jan 27, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Entertainer Lil Yachty performs at halftime of a game between the Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards at Philips Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Drake and Lil Uzi Vert were so close to dropping their first-ever song together a few years ago called "At The Gates."

Drake and Lil Uzi Vert are a duo that many rap fans have wanted to come to fruition. Outside of them being two of the biggest superstars in the genre, the demand also stems from their profound respect for one another. In 2023, The Boy brought out the Philadelphia native to perform with him at J. Cole's Dreamville Festival and a show in January of that year.

During that latter performance, the Toronto icon rained incredible amounts of praise on the Luv Is Rage artist. "This is a family show. Make some noise for my actual, real-life brother. He goes by the name of Lil Uzi Vert. I love this guy so much."

He continued at the time, "Anytime I feel down or whatever it is, I always get a message from him checking in. Never asking for nothing, just checking. So, I wanna let you know, if you ever wanna do well and go far in life, you gotta check on your people."

Drake concluded, "I love this guy so much. Not only are you one of the greatest artists of this time, I’m so excited to exist at the same time as you, how experimental you get, how genius you are. But this guy checks up on me, he’s a f*ckin’ real one."

But their connection runs deeper than that, in 2021, their unreleased collab that's known as "At The Gates," surfaced. It was a huge teaser that drummed up a lot of excitement. It would go on to be played yet again in 2023, but it sadly has yet to see the full spotlight. The hope was that it would land on the third Scary Hours EP.

Read More: Drake Loses An Absurd Amount Of Money On The Super Bowl

Does Lil Yachty Have Beef With Lil Uzi Vert?

There's been some nostalgia ramping back up for this song on X and some are aiming their frustrations at Lil Yachty. One fan in particular squarely put the blame on Lil Boat alongside audio of "At The Gates" as seen above.

"It’s forever f*ck lil yachty cause the world needed to hear this," the angry fan writes. The Georgia talent responded with just as much vulgarity, annoyed because he says this didn't fall through because of him at all. For context, the rumor that fans have peddled is that Yachty has beef with Uzi Vert and because of that, he told Drake to keep the song to himself.

"Why the f*ck do yall think i’m the reason this didn’t come out… the sample didn’t get cleared get off my d**k." Yachty is referring to the sample of Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You."

Also, according to him, he has no beef with Lil Uzi. He explained that during a livestream last year, recalling a time when they accidentally ran into each other and that there were no issues whatsoever. "He was in the car. I opened his car door, and I was like, 'My bad.' He was like, 'Wrong car.' And I said, 'Okay,' and I closed the door. I ain't got no problem with him."

Read More: Kim Kardashian & Lewis Hamilton Go Official At The Super Bowl

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
NBA: Washington Wizards at Atlanta Hawks Music Lil Yachty Reveals The Status Of His Beef With Lil Uzi Vert And Playboi Carti
Playboi Carti Lil Uzi Vert Shoutout Hip Hop News Music Playboi Carti Honors Lil Uzi Vert With Heartfelt Shoutout In Philadelphia
LilYachtyLilUziVertDissUncensored Music Did Lil Yachty Diss Lil Uzi Vert? Alleged Uncensored Leak Says Yes
Comments 0