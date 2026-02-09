Drake and Lil Uzi Vert are a duo that many rap fans have wanted to come to fruition. Outside of them being two of the biggest superstars in the genre, the demand also stems from their profound respect for one another. In 2023, The Boy brought out the Philadelphia native to perform with him at J. Cole's Dreamville Festival and a show in January of that year.

During that latter performance, the Toronto icon rained incredible amounts of praise on the Luv Is Rage artist. "This is a family show. Make some noise for my actual, real-life brother. He goes by the name of Lil Uzi Vert. I love this guy so much."

He continued at the time, "Anytime I feel down or whatever it is, I always get a message from him checking in. Never asking for nothing, just checking. So, I wanna let you know, if you ever wanna do well and go far in life, you gotta check on your people."

Drake concluded, "I love this guy so much. Not only are you one of the greatest artists of this time, I’m so excited to exist at the same time as you, how experimental you get, how genius you are. But this guy checks up on me, he’s a f*ckin’ real one."

But their connection runs deeper than that, in 2021, their unreleased collab that's known as "At The Gates," surfaced. It was a huge teaser that drummed up a lot of excitement. It would go on to be played yet again in 2023, but it sadly has yet to see the full spotlight. The hope was that it would land on the third Scary Hours EP.

Does Lil Yachty Have Beef With Lil Uzi Vert?

There's been some nostalgia ramping back up for this song on X and some are aiming their frustrations at Lil Yachty. One fan in particular squarely put the blame on Lil Boat alongside audio of "At The Gates" as seen above.

"It’s forever f*ck lil yachty cause the world needed to hear this," the angry fan writes. The Georgia talent responded with just as much vulgarity, annoyed because he says this didn't fall through because of him at all. For context, the rumor that fans have peddled is that Yachty has beef with Uzi Vert and because of that, he told Drake to keep the song to himself.

"Why the f*ck do yall think i’m the reason this didn’t come out… the sample didn’t get cleared get off my d**k." Yachty is referring to the sample of Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You."