Drake Loses An Absurd Amount Of Money On The Super Bowl

Drake is extremely wealthy, so he's got the funds to place ridiculously bold bets at his leisure. However, it doesn't make it any less shocking after seeing how much he lays down. Heading into the Super Bowl last night, The Boy decided to wager $1 million on Drake Maye and the New England Patriots to defeat Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks.

Maybe he chose the AFC champions because their quarterback's name is the same as his? If that's what he was basing it off of, then he was doomed from the start. The Patriots offense has been struggling all playoffs and that's because Maye is that center of that operation.

Their woes continued on the biggest stage in sports as the Seahawks defense swarmed the second-year signal caller all game. As a result, the NFC representatives soundly took care of business as they won, 29-13.

That outcome made Drake's pockets just a little bit lighter, but for the normal person, that's a crippling loss. If the Patriots had come through, the Toronto native would have made a $1.95 million profit on Stake.

This of course carries on the infamous curse that he seems to have almost any time he bets.

Why Is Drake In A Stake Lawsuit?

Apr 24, 2015; Washington, DC, USA; Rapper Drake looks on from courtside during the game between the Washington Wizards and the Toronto Raptors in game three of the first round of the NBA Playoffs at Verizon Center. The Wizards won 106-99, and lead the series 3-0. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

His hex affected his Toronto Maple Leafs just last year as he bet another $1 million on them to win in the second round of the NHL playoffs. However, they too fell short, allowing the Florida Panthers to advance.

But this "Drake Curse" hasn't just affected his bank account and the people he favors. It's also hitting him from a legal standpoint, too. If you didn't hear, his partnership with the crypto casino has led to a handful of civil class action lawsuits. Streamer Adin Ross, who's also got a deal with the platform, is also being accused of promoting, facilitating, and exploiting an alleged illegal gambling operation.