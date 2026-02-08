Drake Wants Stake Lawsuit In New Mexico To Be Tossed Out Of Public Court

Drake is juggling a whole lot on his plate right now, but it seems like he and his peers finally had time to respond to legal drama. For those unaware, he's facing multiple civil class action lawsuits accusing him, Stake, Adin Ross, and others of allegedly promoting, facilitating, and exploiting an alleged illegal gambling operation.

According to an exclusive AllHipHop report from Grouchy Greg Watkins, these codefendants recently moved against a class action lawsuit against them in New Mexico. Plaintiffs and state residents Nathaniel Torres and Rory Michie accused them of misleading the two into gambling real money on Stake.us. This misleading, in their view, is through celebrity endorsements and promotions such as Drizzy and Kick streamer Ross and by not disclosing the real nature of their "social casino" that circumvented anti-gambling laws in the state.

Per this new report, lawyers representing the streaming duo claimed that Torres and Michie signed away their rights to legally pursue the Stake company or its affiliates. This is due to the platform's terms and conditions, which the plaintiffs reportedly signed in August of 2025. The T&Cs reportedly include a clause directing "any and all" disputes (with Stake or with its "contractors, agents, licensors, subcontractors, or suppliers") to individual arbitration outside of public court systems. Also, this reportedly bans participation in class action lawsuits like these.

As such, Drake and Adin Ross seek to dismiss this due to their paid endorsement of Stake protecting them from legal action. Now, the court must rule on whether or not this belongs in court or must find resolution behind private doors.

Drake's Stake Lawsuits

Jan 13, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake (standing) watches the action between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is not Drake and Stake's only lawsuit. They face a larger civil RICO class action lawsuit in Virginia alleging similar practices, while also accusing the Toronto superstar of using this scheme to artificially boost his streaming numbers and thus his commercial performance.