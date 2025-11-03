Drake & Adin Ross Sued Over Stake Involvement: Everything We Know

The Stake brand has been inescapable, and gambling addictions seem far more normalized as a result of their prevalance. The logo for Stake has been plastered everywhere, from Kick streams, the online clipping economy, and even Drake’s Instagram. Even if you weren’t tuned in to someone like Adin Ross, who has been one of Kick’s biggest streamers and Stake’s biggest players, you probably still saw Stake’s branding somewhere on your favorite social media page.

Unfortunately, two of Stake’s biggest representatives are the crosshairs of two class-action lawsuits, both of which accuses them of promoting an illegal gambling operation. The suits target Stake.us, a "social casino" platform backed by cryptocurrency, for allegedly deceiving users into real-money wagers under the guise of free play. Below is a breakdown of everything you need to know about the lawsuits.

Drake's Longstanding Partnership With Stake

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 11: Drake performs live on stage during day one of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 11, 2025 in London, England. Drake is headlining an unprecedented all three nights of Wireless Festival. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images for ABA)

Drake's ties to Stake date back to 2022, when the Toronto-born superstar announced his partnership with the platform. Co-founded by Australian billionaires Ed Craven and Bijan Tehrani in 2017, Stake operates Stake.com internationally and its U.S. counterpart, Stake.us, as a sweepstakes-style site. The rapper’s involvement escalated rapidly overtime as one of the brand’s prominent figures. He hosted high-profile livestreams on Kick, the streaming service backed by Stake, where he wagered millions. And then he’d celebrate the wins on his Instagram page that boasts millions of followers. The earnings and losses amounted to hundreds of thousands, if not millions, and the flagrant promotions undoubtedly were intended to appeal to a younger audience, some of which under the legal gambling age. Stake reciprocated with lucrative deals; the lawsuit claims Drake earned millions annually for these endorsements and even integrated Stake into the OVO brand ecosystem. As one of the biggest streamed artists in the world, his efforts made him the platform’s “unofficial mascot” of sorts. However, states like California have worked toward banning such sites, which created backlash for Drake’s support and association with Stake as many saw his support for the brand as an indication of ignoring regulatory red flags.

Then there’s Drake’s newfound friendship with 24-year-old Twitch exile turned Kick star, Adin Ross. He, too, streams marathon gambling sessions on Stake which draws massive viewership. And much like Drake’s, his partnership reportedly nets significant dollars annually. Drake and Adin have even collaborated together on Kick livestreams where they’ve gambled and given away earnings. Together, they've created a feedback loop: Drake's star power boosts Ross's streams, while Ross amplifies Stake's reach to Gen Z audiences.

The Allegations: Deceptive Practices & House Money

At the heart of both suits is Stake's dual-currency model, accused of skirting U.S. gambling laws. Users buy "Gold Coins" for play-money fun but receive bundled "Stake Cash" (redeemable for crypto or cash) as bonuses. Plaintiffs allege this enables illegal real-money betting, which Stake disguised as "social gaming" to dodge bans in states without legalized online casinos. The complaints paint Drake and Ross as complicit, claiming they used "house money" (platform-provided funds) for streams, misleading viewers into thinking these were personal risks. Wins were celebrated to lure bets; losses, downplayed as relatable mishaps.

The suits seek damages for "unjust enrichment," fraud, and violations of consumer protection laws, arguing the duo's promotions targeted vulnerable groups, including minors and addiction-prone individuals. One filing calls it "deeply fraudulent," accusing influencers of profiting off glamorized addiction while users racked up losses, plaintiff Justin Killham claims he dropped significant sums believing it was legal fun.

Breaking Down The Two Class-Action Lawsuits

The first suit landed on October 28, 2025, in Missouri's Jackson County Circuit Court. Filed by Killham, a local resident, it represents a class of affected users, blasting Stake for operating illegally in a state with strict gambling limits, Forbes reports. It details how promotions on Kick streams enticed Missourians, with Drake and Ross's "personal wager" facade masking paid endorsements. Both Drake and Ross are named as co-defendants alongside Stake and its founders.

Just days later, on October 30, a second complaint emerged in New Mexico state court from Nathaniel Torres and Rory Michie, according to Complex. Filed in a state where all online gambling is prohibited, it mirrors the Missouri case but emphasizes local harms: the plaintiffs say they lost money in the past year alone. New allegations spotlight Stake's crypto-swap system, which allegedly funnels winnings offshore, evading U.S. oversight. Both suits name Sweepstakes Limited as a co-defendant and demand refunds plus punitive awards. A prior August 2025 Los Angeles suit against Stake's founders echoes these claims, which appeared to foreshadow a wave of litigation.

Responses & Latest Developments

Public reactions have been swift and polarized. Adin Ross addressed the Missouri filing during a live stream, scoffing at the 34-page document. “Read through the case yourself. It's f*cking bullsh*t,” he said. Ross denied wrongdoing, framing the suit as an opportunistic grift, and fellow streamer xQc echoed the sentiment, calling it "overblown drama" amid Kick's gambling streams.

Drake has stayed silent on the suits for the most part. Stake's spokesperson fired back forcefully: "These allegations are baseless, and we will vigorously defend this and all such meritless claims." No court dates are set, but legal experts predict settlements to avoid discovery into endorsement contracts.