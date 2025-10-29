Adin Ross Breaks Silence On Drake & Stake Gambling Lawsuit

Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Streamer Adin Ross watches Drake perform during day two of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 12, 2025 in London, England. Drake is headlining an unprecedented all three nights of Wireless Festival. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images)
The lawsuit against Adin Ross argues that online gambling “threatens the welfare of Missouri residents and especially its young people."

Adin Ross has addressed the new class action lawsuit he's facing alongside Drake and the online casino, Stake. Speaking about the case during a recent livestream, he labeled the allegations against the defendants "bullsh*t." The filing accuses the group of allegedly promoting illegal and predatory gambling.

"Guys, there's nothing to talk about... you guys can look into it. I will tell you guys this: Read through the case yourself. It's f*cking bullsh*t... It's bullsh*t, it's f*cking bullsh*t," Ross said.

When No Jumper shared a clip of the reaction on Instagram, fans had plenty to say in the comments section. "He got the most exceptional lawyers. Will be tossed," one user wrote. Another countered: "It’s crazy cause gambling is a hell of an addiction and they are promoting it. Granted it’s not their fault that people gamble and lose but they make it seem so fun and sporty."

Why Is Adin Ross Being Sued?

The filing, which popped up in federal court in Missouri on Monday, accuses Drake and Ross of "glamorizing" a "highly addictive" product that “threatens the welfare of Missouri residents and especially its young people." It reads: “Drake’s role as Stake’s unofficial mascot is quietly corrosive—he’s glamorizing the platform to millions of impressionable fans, many of whom treat his wild betting habits like gospel. What makes it even more unsettling is that Stake apparently fronts Drake and Ross ‘house money,’ so any reported losses are part of a marketing tactic designed to draw attention. Stake’s influencer marketing, especially through Drake and Ross, is directed, among others, at teenagers in Missouri and in other states.”

In turn, the lawsuit argues they violated laws regarding unfair and deceptive business practices. The plaintiffs are seeking damages and “an order of equitable disgorgement against defendants.” Drake has yet to respond to the lawsuit.

