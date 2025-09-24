Drake Gifts Adin Ross 2,000 Subs Following Ross's Twitch Return

Adin Ross recently confirmed that his period of exclusivity with Stake and Kick has come to an end. The streamer, who'd been at the forefront of Kick's community of creators, had been one of their biggest names since being permanently banned by Twitch in 2023. On his Kick channel, he created content with celebrities including Kanye West and then-presidential hopeful Donald Trump, who he endorsed ahead of the 2024 election. But there is perhaps no person more prominently featured in Ross' circle than Drake, who also had his own run of streams on Kick.

On Monday (September 22), Ross had his first stream on Twitch in over two years. Drake welcomed him back to the platform in a big way. Sitting in the chat as "icemanthebig6er," the rapper sent a message that read "OMG OMG DADDYS HOME," referring back to their viral moment from earlier this summer. He also gifted Ross a staggering 2,000 subs. That is $10,000 in revenue.

The replies to FearBuck on X (formerly Twitter) were quick to make fun of Drake for calling Ross "daddy." One of the top comments simply featured a Google screenshot of his age. He will be 39 years old in about a month.

