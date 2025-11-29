The Game Reveals "Crack Music 2" With Kanye West Will Be On New Mixtape

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
The Game only had part of the chorus on Kanye West's 2005 song "Crack Music," and it looks like he's giving a full verse now.

The Game is about to drop his very first Gangsta Grillz mixtape on Friday, December 5, and fans are very excited for Every Movie Needs A Trailer. It was either supposed to come out this week or folks just got confused with the announcement and timeline. Nevertheless, it will be produced entirely by Mike & Keys, and he just revealed that he will include the Kanye West collab "Crack Music 2" on there.

While on The Cruz Show on Real 92.3 L.A., the Compton rapper recalled the making of his original "Crack Music" collab with Ye. It landed on the 2005 album Late Registration, and they're apparently ready for the sequel.

"Originally, Ye called me to the studio," he remarked at around the 20:50-minute mark of the video below. "I wrote up. He wanted me to do a verse and get on the hook. But I had some fine s**t in the car. So I was like, 'That's that crack music, n***a!' And I left. But the fans always was like, 'Man, you should've put a verse on 'Crack Music.'' So we redid it."

Based on Jayceon Taylor's words, it seems like this collab might be just the original track with a verse from him on it. Maybe it's a completely new instrumental with both MCs on it, or maybe it's just a very short track with one verse. We'll just have to wait until next week to find out.

Kanye West The Game Collabs

The Game and Kanye West's strong bond has drawn some controversy in recent years, especially given Ye's current controversies. In fact, it even resulted in conflicting loyalties between them and Toronto rapper Top5, which was quite the unexpected crossover.

Elsewhere, Kanye West's helping with The Game's Documentary 3, which also raised a lot of eyebrows for fans. While the project is still on the horizon, new endeavors like this Gangsta Grillz might have gotten in the way.

In any case, it looks like we'll get yet another collaboration very soon. Their previous link-ups include "Eazy," "Wouldn't Get Far," "Mula," and "Jesus Piece" with Common. Whatever shape "Crack Music 2" takes, fans are very interested to hear how it turns out. After all, it's the surprise sequel to a very beloved record.

