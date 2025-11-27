The Game Announces "Gangsta Grillz" Mixtape Recorded In Just Two Days

This will be The Game's first entry in DJ Drama's legendary "Gangsta Grillz" mixtape series, which he cut down from 60 tracks to the best 19.

The Game recently stopped by The Cruz Show on Real 92.3 L.A. with some very special news. Tomorrow (Friday, November 28), he will release his first-ever Gangsta Grillz mixtape with DJ Drama, a project he apparently wrote, recorded, and put together in just two days. The "Freeway's Revenge" MC spoke briefly about the process in a clip shared by the program on Instagram.

"Yeah, it's gon' be good, man," he expressed. "It's my first time doing a Gangsta Grillz. We always talked about it over the years. I went in on Friday, and I'm done. From scratch. Two days. It's major. [It took me] 48 hours. 19 songs. I recorded, like, 60 songs over the weekend. But we picked 19. [...] I'm just being Game."

The project is reportedly in collaboration with Mike N Keys, and we will hear how it sounds for ourselves very soon. Fans are quite excited for the surprise drop, as the Compton native is known to bar up over punchy instrumentals. While the short turnaround might make some fans skeptical, the quality control might just result in a gem.

The Game Songs

Beyond collaborative songs in recent years, The Game hasn't dropped a lot of material ever since his aforementioned diss track against Rick Ross last year. As such, fans are ready for a new body of work. But this also comes amid more reflective moves in hip-hop, joining the discourse as much as he's fueling it.

The Game recently ranked the best L.A. rappers after Complex made their own list. He's number five on his own list, followed in ascending order by Kendrick Lamar, Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, and Tupac Shakur. Other notable names towards the top were Kurupt, DJ Quik, Dr. Dre, Eazy-E, and Xzibit.

We will see if the confidence created by this upcoming Gangsta Grillz project with Mike N Keys makes Jayceon Taylor rank himself higher on this list next time around. After all, that's what any MC and fan should hope for.

As 2025 is winding down, it looks like this will be a big hip-hop release to close it out. We'll hear how it sounds soon...

