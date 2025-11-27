The Game Announces "Gangsta Grillz" Mixtape Recorded In Just Two Days

The Game recently stopped by The Cruz Show on Real 92.3 L.A. with some very special news. Tomorrow (Friday, November 28), he will release his first-ever Gangsta Grillz mixtape with DJ Drama, a project he apparently wrote, recorded, and put together in just two days. The "Freeway's Revenge" MC spoke briefly about the process in a clip shared by the program on Instagram.

"Yeah, it's gon' be good, man," he expressed. "It's my first time doing a Gangsta Grillz. We always talked about it over the years. I went in on Friday, and I'm done. From scratch. Two days. It's major. [It took me] 48 hours. 19 songs. I recorded, like, 60 songs over the weekend. But we picked 19. [...] I'm just being Game."

The project is reportedly in collaboration with Mike N Keys, and we will hear how it sounds for ourselves very soon. Fans are quite excited for the surprise drop, as the Compton native is known to bar up over punchy instrumentals. While the short turnaround might make some fans skeptical, the quality control might just result in a gem.

Beyond collaborative songs in recent years, The Game hasn't dropped a lot of material ever since his aforementioned diss track against Rick Ross last year. As such, fans are ready for a new body of work. But this also comes amid more reflective moves in hip-hop, joining the discourse as much as he's fueling it.

We will see if the confidence created by this upcoming Gangsta Grillz project with Mike N Keys makes Jayceon Taylor rank himself higher on this list next time around. After all, that's what any MC and fan should hope for.