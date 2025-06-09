The Game Voices Support For LA Protesters As Tensions Escalate

The Game has voiced his support for protesters in Los Angeles amid another day of demonstrators clashing with authorities over the latest sweeping immigration raids in the city. Taking to his Instagram page on Monday, he shared a message for his hometown.

"Ever since I could remember… it’s been black & brown in this city. From the early days of my childhood til now, we’ve been side by side through it all. All of us. All the time. Not always seeing eye to eye but we’ve shared Los Angeles for a very long time," Game captioned a series of black and white photos from the protests. "I stand with y’all like I know you’d stand with us. 'We might fight against each other… but I promise you this.. we’ll burn this b!%?! Down get us pissed!!!!!' To live & die in L.A."

Fans in the comments section have been showing love to The Game for speaking up. "Meanwhile snoop dog entertaining the king… thanks for using your platform," one user wrote. Another added: "You always speak about unity. My respect for you. You are the best. I see you always helping people and raising your voice thank you for everything."

Thousands of demonstrators hit the streets of Los Angeles over the weekend to protest federal authorities' recent arrests of immigrants in the city. The arrests included the prominent union leader David Huerta, who authorities accused of interfering with the raids. In response to the protests, President Donald Trump escalated tensions by deploying the National Guard. "Looking really bad in L.A. BRING IN THE TROOPS!!!" he wrote on Truth Social.

The protests have led to chaotic scenes in Los Angeles. Attendees set fire to self-driving cars as law enforcement officers used tear gas, rubber bullets and flash-bangs to combat them. Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell said authorities made thirty-nine arrests over the weekend, according to CBS News.