The Game Voices Support For LA Protesters As Tensions Escalate

BY Cole Blake 459 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The Game Visits SiriusXM
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 21: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Rapper The Game visits the SiriusXM Studios on September 21, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)
People in Los Angeles have been protesting for days in response to recent ICE's recent immigration raids in the city.

The Game has voiced his support for protesters in Los Angeles amid another day of demonstrators clashing with authorities over the latest sweeping immigration raids in the city. Taking to his Instagram page on Monday, he shared a message for his hometown.

"Ever since I could remember… it’s been black & brown in this city. From the early days of my childhood til now, we’ve been side by side through it all. All of us. All the time. Not always seeing eye to eye but we’ve shared Los Angeles for a very long time," Game captioned a series of black and white photos from the protests. "I stand with y’all like I know you’d stand with us. 'We might fight against each other… but I promise you this.. we’ll burn this b!%?! Down get us pissed!!!!!' To live & die in L.A."

Fans in the comments section have been showing love to The Game for speaking up. "Meanwhile snoop dog entertaining the king… thanks for using your platform," one user wrote. Another added: "You always speak about unity. My respect for you. You are the best. I see you always helping people and raising your voice thank you for everything."

Read More: The Game Responds To Kanye West After Ye Dragged Him For Supporting Top5

LA Protests Update

Thousands of demonstrators hit the streets of Los Angeles over the weekend to protest federal authorities' recent arrests of immigrants in the city. The arrests included the prominent union leader David Huerta, who authorities accused of interfering with the raids. In response to the protests, President Donald Trump escalated tensions by deploying the National Guard. "Looking really bad in L.A. BRING IN THE TROOPS!!!" he wrote on Truth Social.

The protests have led to chaotic scenes in Los Angeles. Attendees set fire to self-driving cars as law enforcement officers used tear gas, rubber bullets and flash-bangs to combat them. Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell said authorities made thirty-nine arrests over the weekend, according to CBS News.

Read More: Kanye West Details Grandiose Funeral Plans During Latest Tweet Storm

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 62.4K
Michael Bezjian News DMX, Mase & The Lox Delivered A Dark Posse Cut On "N***az Done Started Something" 16.2K
RCA News Chris Brown & Afro B Add Sauce TO GASHI & DJ Snake's "Safety 2020" 8.4K
JAY-Z At Webster Hall Music DJ Akademiks Claims That Cam'ron Beat Jay-Z In 2000s Rap Battle 5.2K