Tyler The Creator may be a funny man, but like many other artists, he often uses his platform to address larger and far more serious issues. Per Billboard, he joined The Game, Kehlani, FINNEAS, and many other artists opposing the United States' Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency's (ICE) recent L.A. raids.

Protests against their raids in Los Angeles even resulted in President Donald Trump sending the National Guard, and in the state of California planning to sue the chief executive. On Sunday (June 8), the Hawthorne, L.A. native took to his Instagram Story to post a clip from 2002's Paid In Full.

"Let me tell you something, little man. F**k Ice," the character Mitch stated. "Don't be listening to Ice. [...] Ice ain't no real man." "F**K ICE," Tyler, The Creator captioned the clip.

This horrific situation in Los Angeles comes as Tyler, The Creator is winding down his tour temporarily. He recently spoke on the mental toll it takes on him after wrapping up his European CHROMAKOPIA leg.

"Touring now at 34 is not as fun as it was at 20," Tyler remarked. "I'm mentally drained. [...] My temperament is Los Angeles. So, wide streets, low buildings, you see the sky all the time. A lot of places out here in Europe... It feels claustrophobic. It's people on the street all the time, it's a lot. And it feels heavy. I can't go anywhere without a bunch of security."

The Game ICE

Screenshot via Instagram @feliciathegoat

Elsewhere, The Game also opposed ICE and expressed his support for Los Angeles protestors. He shared a message for his hometown on Instagram on Monday (June 9).