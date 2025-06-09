Tyler The Creator Boldly Proclaims "F**K ICE" Amid Los Angeles Protests

Tyler The Creator joins The Game as another Los Angeles artist as protestors are advocating against ICE raids in the area.

Tyler The Creator may be a funny man, but like many other artists, he often uses his platform to address larger and far more serious issues. Per Billboard, he joined The Game, Kehlani, FINNEAS, and many other artists opposing the United States' Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency's (ICE) recent L.A. raids.

Protests against their raids in Los Angeles even resulted in President Donald Trump sending the National Guard, and in the state of California planning to sue the chief executive. On Sunday (June 8), the Hawthorne, L.A. native took to his Instagram Story to post a clip from 2002's Paid In Full.

"Let me tell you something, little man. F**k Ice," the character Mitch stated. "Don't be listening to Ice. [...] Ice ain't no real man." "F**K ICE," Tyler, The Creator captioned the clip.

This horrific situation in Los Angeles comes as Tyler, The Creator is winding down his tour temporarily. He recently spoke on the mental toll it takes on him after wrapping up his European CHROMAKOPIA leg.

"Touring now at 34 is not as fun as it was at 20," Tyler remarked. "I'm mentally drained. [...] My temperament is Los Angeles. So, wide streets, low buildings, you see the sky all the time. A lot of places out here in Europe... It feels claustrophobic. It's people on the street all the time, it's a lot. And it feels heavy. I can't go anywhere without a bunch of security."

The Game ICE
Tyler The Creator ICE
Screenshot via Instagram @feliciathegoat

Elsewhere, The Game also opposed ICE and expressed his support for Los Angeles protestors. He shared a message for his hometown on Instagram on Monday (June 9).

"Ever since I could remember… it’s been black & brown in this city," the West Coast MC expressed. "From the early days of my childhood til now, we’ve been side by side through it all. All of us. All the time. Not always seeing eye to eye but we’ve shared Los Angeles for a very long time. I stand with y’all like I know you’d stand with us. 'We might fight against each other… but I promise you this.. we’ll burn this b!%?! Down get us pissed!!!!!' To live & die in L.A."

