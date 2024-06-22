Ice-T Compares Kendrick Lamar's "Gang Truce" Concert To A "Cure For Cancer"

Ice-T had huge praise for Kendrick Lamar.

Ice-T couldn't emphasize the importance of Kendrick Lamar's The Pop Out - Ken & Friends concert in Los Angeles enough while reflecting on the show on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday. He remarked that Lamar uniting various gangs in his hometown of L.A. for the event was comparable to finding the "cure for cancer." “A Potential Gang Truce in LA is like a Cure for Cancer for us,” Ice-T wrote while sharing a picture from the show. “Extreme Respect to @kendricklamar.”

Fans joined in the celebration in the replies to the post. "Your song Gotta Lotta Love, tried uniting the colours and gangs, should’ve worked too," one fan remarked. Another suggested: "Hell yes extremely awesome I love compromise and coexistence that's beautiful."

Ice-T Performs At "The Pop Out - Ken & Friends" Concert

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 19: Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during The Pop Out – Ken & Friends Presented by pgLang and Free Lunch at The Kia Forum on June 19, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for pgLang, Amazon Music, & Free Lunch)

During the show, Lamar brought out tons of West Coast stars including Dr. Dre, Tyler, the Creator, Ab-Soul, and more. At one point, he reflected on the significance of the evening for his hometown. “This sh*t making me emotional,” Lamar said on stage. “We been f*cked up since Nipsey died. We been f*cked up since Kobe died. This is unity at its finest. We done lost a lot of homies to this music sh*t, to this street sh*t. For all of us to be together on stage, that sh*t is special. Everybody on this stage got fallen soldiers.” He finished the night by performing his Drake diss track, "Not Like Us," several times over. "Y'all ain't gonna let anyone disrespect the West Coast, huh? Oh, y'all ain't gonna let nobody mock and imitate our legends, huh?" he asked.

Ice-T Speaks On Kendrick Lamar's Impact