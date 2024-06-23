Kendrick Lamar's Alleged Friend Fires Back At The Game Over Statement About "The Pop Out" Concert

A "close friend" of Kendrick Lamar has apparently addressed the situation.

A user on Instagram who is reportedly a "close friend" of Kendrick Lamar addressed The Game's recent statement about not receiving an invite to The Pop Out - Ken & Friends concert in Los Angeles. DailyRapFacts shared the post on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday. The account, by the name of "rosecrans.moneyelway," is private.

"Had to choose his words carefully when puttin out his statement about not bein invited to the show," they wrote. "He not gon disrespect none of our homies tho, n****s know better. We a have that boy on TMZ lookin like Martin after he fought Thomas Hearns." As for The Game's comments, he placed the blame on "the industry," but didn't get much more specific.

Kendrick Lamar Performs During "The Pop Out – Ken & Friends"

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 19: Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during The Pop Out – Ken & Friends Presented by pgLang and Free Lunch at The Kia Forum on June 19, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for pgLang, Amazon Music, & Free Lunch)

“There’s a lot of f*ckery that goes on in this industry,” Game said in his lengthy video. “I ain’t have to be there to think that the sh*t was motherf*cking cool and major.” However, he clarified of his relationship with Drake: “As far as my relationship with Drake? Drake is my brother … And my loyalty is with motherf*ckers that’s loyal to me.” Game has collaborated with both Lamar and Drake over the years. He recently has been feuding with Rick Ross, who has also taken up arms against Drake with Lamar. Check out the response to Game from Lamar's apparent friend below.

Kendrick Lamar's Friend Speaks Out On The Game

Since The Pop Out concert, Lamar appeared in Compton on Saturday to film a music video for "Not Like Us." Yet again, several celebrities were in attendance. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kendrick Lamar and The Game on HotNewHipHop.

