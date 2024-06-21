The Game Addresses Kendrick Lamar Beef Rumors After "Pop Out" Absence

The Game has no problems with Dot.

The Game is a legendary West Coast rapper. He was the biggest star in Compton during the 2000s, and served as a mentor for the stars who came up under him. He was also absent from the biggest L.A. show in recent memory. Kendrick Lamar brought down the house with his "Pop Out" show on Juneteenth, and fans were quick to point out that Game was one of the few CPT legends who did not get a shout-out or a reference. This led many to theorize that Lamar and Game were on the outs. The latter decided to hop on Instagram Live the day after the show to clear the air.

The Game made it clear that he was a fan of the "Pop Out" show. "Kendrick did his sh*t, and what he did last night was amazing for the West Coast," he told his followers. "I sat back and I watched it. I ain't have to be there to think that the muthaf**king sh*t was cool. It's a dub for the coast." He assured fans that he has no problem with Lamar or TDE as a label. The rapper actually claimed that he was given the chance to invest in TDE when the label was starting out. "[Anthony] Top Dawg [Tiffith] wanted to give me half of Top Dawg," The Game stated. "I didn't want nothing from n**gas. I just wanted to push n**gas in the right direction."

The Game Claims K. Dot's Concert Was "Amazing"

The "Hate It or Love It" noted that he doesn't live to engage in gossip. Still, he was annoyed by what he saw on social media during and after the "Pop Out." "Stop speculating and doing all that goofy sh*t," he demanded. "Muthaf**kas in my DM, all these blog sites talking about 'the West Coast ain't f**king with you and you ain't this and you ain't that. I be in my own lane, chilling. Taking care of my kids." The Game also felt the need to assert the role he played in helping people like Dot and Nipsey Hussle break through to the mainstream. "That n**ga learned that sh*t on the way up," he said. "Snoop looked out for me like that, I looked out for Kendrick."